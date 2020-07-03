Digital Signage and Wayfinding News 22Miles

Leading Automation and Control Solutions company joins with the Digital Signage and Wayfinding technology provider 22Miles to provide customers with flexible integration.

Milpitas, CA – July 1, 2020 – Award-winning global leader in experiential 3D wayfinding and digital signage technology, 22Miles Inc. , announces a partnership with Crestron Electronics to offer integrated room scheduling solutions for customers. The partnership brings greater efficiencies to the end users who take advantage of 22Miles digital signage and Crestron’s collaborative enterprise solutions.

Establishing mutually beneficial partnerships has long been a priority to 22Miles leadership team. Within the last year, the company has established in-roads with other high-tech industry players spanning equipment providers, computer & tech companies, and others. Crestron’s reputation for offering top-of-the-line, scalable, and customized A/V, Unified Communications, and Video Distribution solutions fits well with 22Miles’ ongoing commitment to serving the agile workplace market with the best technology available.

The 22Miles interface features a new “Quick edit” and “Pro edit” mode, which will allow users of all levels to dig in and complete their projects, their way. This functionality simplifies processes such as room booking while leveraging additional features such as wayfinding and hoteling. Ultimately, this facilitates user creation of unique settings and behaviors, handle check-in and end meetings, send auto-cancellation, as well as customize everything from meeting room images to a range of associated functions.

Aside from enhancing administrative controls to create a more agile workplace, 22Miles focused on building flexible integration capabilities. The system has been engineered to support Microsoft Exchange on both the cloud and enterprise solutions and includes integrations with Office 365, Google Calendar, Condeco, EMS, and other popular platforms.

“Crestron develops high-tech solutions for every market, from enterprise and UC automation to scalable collaboration tools,” said Bob Bavolacco, Director of Technology & Partner Programs for Crestron.

“22Miles and Crestron have numerous mutual customers and by working together, we create flexible solutions for every project. Having the 22Miles native room scheduling application for Crestron 7” and 10” TSS-series touchscreens, for example, makes it easier for the A/V integrator to simply select 22Miles as the room scheduling application to be enabled, and then the touchscreen now becomes a dedicated 22Miles scheduling interface. It’s all about simplicity and ease-of-use

Crestron communicates seamlessly with the 22Miles solution. Crestron’s touch panels also feature built-in red and green light bars. These illuminated bars complement the 22Miles room booking solution, visually displaying whether rooms are booked or available.“In 2020 we are focusing on agile workplace solutions,” said 22Miles EVP Tomer Mann. “Crestron’s latest touch panels pair well with the 22Miles H5 player app. The opportunity to bundle this app into the Crestron system allows end-users expanded choice when it comes to their setup. With our new Publisher Pro.AIoT, a core feature like room booking with hoteling, for example, lets even a novice user quickly do things such as enable meeting extensions, info, and pop-ups, and even change room images, themes, backgrounds and logos in the new quick edit mode. This version 6 editing tool is available right on top of Crestron’s touch panel functionality. It really is a win/win partnership on so many fronts.”

22Miles is on pace to continue expanding their integration partnerships as they draw closer to the release of the newest version of their greatly enhanced Digital Signage Content Management system, Publisher Pro.AIoT.