Self-Service Avatar Kiosks for Government Facilities

From BusinessNewsThisWeek Jun2021

Grafton, WI, June 17, 2021: ARS Connect, an A.I. technology company behind a first-of-its-kind customizable talking A.I. workforce platform, has partnered with Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. to offer self-service kiosk solutions for courts, government facilities, and businesses.

Municipal buildings and courthouses can utilize the innovative A.I. to answer frequent questions from visitors, such as where to pay a parking ticket, how to file for divorce, and where to go for jury duty. Facilities can customize the program to recognize questions or statements of their choice. ARS Connect is multi-lingual and can speak in 15+ languages.

The process is seamless, with constituents approaching a kiosk and being welcomed by the avatar on-screen. If the person’s query requires more attention, the system will dial to a real person who appears on screen and can answer further questions.

“This solution really showcases the next level of self-service technology with touch navigation, voice recognition, and computer vision,” says Edward Roberto, Regional Sales Director at Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. “Not only can visitors instantly get the information they’re looking for, but a remote agent can be called on to automatically assist with any complex questions via live chat, too.”

“Think of ARS Connect A.I. avatars as inexpensive members of your workforce that are customized to do a wide variety of tasks – all connected to one another, and staff, through the ARS Connect A.I. platform,” adds Paul McManus, CEO of ARS Connect. “The avatars provide that face-to-face friendly connection that makes for engaged and effective communication. The future of A.I. avatar self-service technology is here.”

ARS Connect is an A.I. workforce ecosystem that is deployed on robots and a wide variety of kiosks. Through A.I. and machine learning, ARS Connect, along with its chatbot avatars, become smarter at doing their job and assisting your team. The company and its intelligent avatars connect courts, government, and businesses to their constituents and customers in a whole new, and better, way. Learn more at www.arsconnect.com.

Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. is a leader in the development of interactive kiosks, in-store merchandising displays, and store fixtures for businesses nationwide. The company helps companies, retailers, and brands utilize the latest solutions and technologies to create engaging customer experiences. Visit www.frankmayer.com for more information.

