FastPass+ Kiosks and Disney

Disney FastPass Kiosks
Multiple news items and photos of FastPass+ Kiosks by Disney this week. Over on the “Blog Mickey” site we see photos of uncovered FastPass kiosks.
Excerpt
Of course, FastPass+ remains suspended at this time, and despite nearly each and every COVID-19 measure being rolled back or removed, Disney still cites COVID-19 as the reason that FastPass+ is unavailable:
As a result of the COVID-19 impact on operations, the FastPass+ service is suspended for the time being. FastPass+ service is not offered with the purchase of tickets or annual passes. We will share future updates at a later date.
Related articles —
- How You Use a FastPass+ Kiosk
- WDWNT News with Photos
- DisneyFoodBlog has a nice article (6/24) and includes a different photo of FastPass Kiosks
- Apple products have been added to the MaDe Kiosks in Magic Kingdom — WDWNT.com
- MaDe Kiosk excerpt — The new kiosks replace D-Tech On Demand, which is being phased out at merchandise locations around Walt Disney World. But while the replacement is happening in places where the merchandise is produced, like at this shop, in stores where it could be ordered remotely but picked up in a different location, kiosks have been removed entirely. Our reporters have noticed the missing kiosks at places including The Darkroom and Star Wars Launch Bay in Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Frontier Trading Post in Magic Kingdom.