FastPass+ Kiosks and Disney

Disney FastPass Kiosks

Multiple news items and photos of FastPass+ Kiosks by Disney this week. Over on the “Blog Mickey” site we see photos of uncovered FastPass kiosks.

Excerpt

Of course, FastPass+ remains suspended at this time, and despite nearly each and every COVID-19 measure being rolled back or removed, Disney still cites COVID-19 as the reason that FastPass+ is unavailable:

As a result of the COVID-19 impact on operations, the FastPass+ service is suspended for the time being. FastPass+ service is not offered with the purchase of tickets or annual passes. We will share future updates at a later date.

