Wayfinding – Case Study Philadephia

Leveraging Acquire Digital’s native wayfinding kiosk application and CMS, this implementation represents a significant technical achievement in airport digital solutions, bringing together multiple critical systems into a unified passenger experience. The solution harmoniously integrates Atrius Airport Management Services’ mapping infrastructure, Amadeus flight information systems, and Clear Channel Airports’ digital media platform through Acquire’s sophisticated software, creating a comprehensive passenger information system that demonstrates how thoughtful integration can transform the airport experience.

The Challenge

Modern airports face increasingly complex demands in managing passenger information and experiences. While PHL already utilized Atrius for their mapping infrastructure, the airport recognized the need for a more comprehensive solution that could bridge the gap between digital information availability and practical passenger accessibility.

The key challenge lay in creating a unified system that could serve multiple crucial functions: providing intuitive wayfinding at key decision points, integrating real-time flight information, and incorporating digital advertising capabilities – all while maintaining consistency with existing airport systems.

Passengers need immediate access to information without relying on mobile devices or having to search for website addresses they might not know. Additionally, the airport needed to ensure that any new system could effectively work with their existing infrastructure while adding value through new capabilities.

This meant finding a solution that could not only utilize their current Atrius mapping data but also enhance it through sophisticated kiosk functionality and additional integrations that would benefit both passengers and airport operations.

The Solution

At the core of this implementation is Acquire Digital’s wayfinding solution, powering custom-built kiosks developed and installed by Capital Signs. These innovative 75-inch touchscreen displays, strategically positioned at PHL’s high-traffic DE checkpoint where concourses D and E connect, feature a unique wedge-shaped design developed by Capital Signs to maximize visibility and engagement.

The double-sided displays are precisely angled to capture passenger attention as they exit security, demonstrating the seamless collaboration between Acquire Digital’s software capabilities and Capital Signs’ hardware expertise. This implementation exemplifies Acquire Digital’s understanding that successful digital solutions must work the way people do.

Our approach focuses on human behavior first – recognizing that airport passengers need immediate, intuitive access to information, especially during high-stress moments like exiting security checkpoints. The solution’s strategic placement and interface design reflect this deep understanding of passenger behavior, ensuring that digital interactions feel natural and effortless rather than technological.

This human-centric approach to digital experience, combined with our native application’s premium performance serves as the central integration hub, transforming standalone systems into a cohesive digital ecosystem. The platform’s sophisticated architecture enables real-time synchronization between multiple data sources, ensuring consistent information delivery across all touchpoints while maintaining the high-performance standards required in busy airport environments.

Through Capital Signs’ custom hardware design and Acquire Digital’s powerful wayfinding software, the solution creates an engaging and intuitive passenger experience.

Atrius Integration: Enhanced Mapping Capabilities

Acquire Digital’s sophisticated integration with Atrius Airport Management Services elevates the map through advanced data processing that transforms traditional mapping data into an intuitive wayfinding experience. The platform directly ingests and transforms comprehensive data, creating a seamless connection between Atrius’s mapping system and Acquire’s intuitive wayfinding interface.

This integration encompasses:

Real-time processing of detailed 3D terminal maps

Intelligent handling of location information for all facilities and services

Automated synchronization of operating hours

Smart management of amenity locations such as restrooms and ATMs

Acquire Digital’s platform ensures that passengers receive the most current and accurate wayfinding information, while the airport maintains a single source of truth for their mapping data.

The system’s intelligent data handling automatically processes updates, ensuring consistent information across all digital touchpoints while optimizing performance for the kiosk environment.

Clear Channel Airports Integration: Elevating Digital Wayfinding

Acquire Digital’s integration with Clear Channel Airports transforms wayfinding kiosks into powerful dual-purpose digital touchpoints. Through sophisticated software integration, our wayfinding solution maintains its primary navigation function while enabling Clear Channel Airports to deliver impactful digital advertising at key decision points. Our sophisticated software solution ensures that essential wayfinding information remains accessible while creating valuable advertising opportunities. This creates an engaging digital experience that serves both operational efficiency and commercial objectives without compromising the essential wayfinding function.

This collaboration delivers multiple benefits:

For Passengers:

Immediate access to clear wayfinding information when needed

Exposure to relevant retail and dining options along their route

Real-time updates about airport services and amenities

Enhanced awareness of terminal offerings and promotions

For the Airport:

New revenue generation through premium digital advertising locations

Increased passenger engagement with airport retail and services

Improved space utilization through multi-purpose digital displays

Enhanced terminal aesthetics with modern digital touchpoints

For Advertisers:

Access to captive audiences at key decision points

Targeted messaging based on passenger location and context

Integration with wayfinding data for location-based promotions

Premium digital display opportunities in high-dwell time areas

This integration demonstrates how Acquire Digital’s wayfinding solution can transform traditional information kiosks into valuable assets that generate revenue while enhancing the passenger experience. The result is a sophisticated digital ecosystem that serves passengers, airports, and advertisers alike, setting new standards for airport digital displays.

Amadeus Integration: Real-Time Flight Information

Through integration with Amadeus flight information systems, the solution provides immediate access to critical flight details.

Passengers can:

Scan boarding passes for personalized gate routing

Access real-time flight updates

Receive optimal pathfinding to their departure gate

View estimated walking times to their destination

The system’s intelligent routing capabilities calculate the most efficient path based on the passenger’s current location, helping them make informed decisions about their time in the terminal. The solution’s smart retail integration recognizes multiple locations of the same brand throughout the airport, automatically directing passengers to the nearest outlet while maintaining visibility of all locations.

A standout feature is the integrated remote assistance capability. This allows passengers to connect instantly with informed airport staff directly through the kiosk. This integration eliminates the need for them to seek out physical information desks, providing immediate support exactly where and when they need it most. This on-demand support ensures that passengers can get personalized assistance while the efficient flow of travelers is maintained through the terminal.

Comprehensive Passenger Benefits

The solution delivers multiple passenger-centric features:

Intuitive touchscreen interface designed for all user levels

Multi-language support for international passengers

Remote assistance capabilities for additional support

Mobile map handoff functionality for continuous navigation

Emergency messaging integration

Direct connection to PHL Marketplace for retail and dining information

Through these integrations, PHL creates a seamless information ecosystem that meets passengers at their point of need, providing clear, accurate, and timely information that enhances the overall airport experience.

Strategic Partnership

The successful implementation of this project brings together industry leaders, each contributing their unique expertise. The implementation process showcased Capital Signs’ meticulous attention to detail, beginning with comprehensive site surveys to evaluate the optimal kiosk placement.

Their team conducted multiple site visits, creating detailed renderings in collaboration with Clear Channel Airports and using mock-ups to test and verify the exact positioning of the kiosks. The partnership leverages Acquire Digital’s advanced wayfinding and integration software capabilities with Capital Signs’ hardware expertise.

Capital Signs custom-designed and manufactured the innovative wedge-shaped kiosks specifically for this installation, ensuring the double-sided displays would perfectly capture passenger attention. Beyond installation, this collaboration ensures long-term reliability through a robust maintenance program. Capital Signs manages the ongoing hardware maintenance and provides dedicated technical support, with their specialized technicians performing monthly deep cleaning and handling any hardware-related servicing needs.

This is complemented by Clear Channel Airports weekly cleaning program, ensuring the kiosks maintain their professional appearance in the high-traffic airport environment. Alongside the hardware maintenance, Acquire Digital provides continuous software support and updates at no additional cost.

Our development team regularly enhances the wayfinding application’s capabilities, ensuring the system maintains optimal performance and security while incorporating new features as they become available. This commitment to ongoing software development means PHL benefits from the latest technological advancements without requiring additional investment, maximizing the long-term value of their digital wayfinding solution.

The structured maintenance and support model allows PHL to focus on their core operations while the technical teams ensure optimal performance of the digital wayfinding system.

This includes:

Professional installation and commissioning

Regular hardware maintenance and cleaning

Continuous software support and system monitoring

Technical troubleshooting and support

Hardware and software optimization

Through this comprehensive partnership approach, the project maintains the high standard of reliability required in an airport environment while delivering an exceptional passenger experience.

Future Ready

The implementation at PHL’s main entrance marks the beginning of an exciting digital transformation journey. The solution’s adaptable architecture is designed to grow and evolve with the airport’s needs, supporting additional capabilities and expanded coverage across the terminal complex.

The system’s sophisticated integration capabilities provide a strong foundation for future enhancements, including:

Additional data integration opportunities

Enhanced analytics and passenger flow insights

Advanced passenger engagement features

Expanded mobile connectivity options

New retail and service integrations

By implementing this forward-thinking solution, PHL positions itself for continued innovation in passenger experience. The system’s ability to adapt and grow ensures that the airport can consistently meet evolving passenger needs while maintaining operational efficiency.

Through regular updates and enhancements, the platform will continue to deliver value, creating happy passengers while providing a strong return on investment through reduced operational costs, improved information delivery and advertising opportunities. This implementation represents not just a current solution but an investment in PHL’s digital future, establishing a scalable foundation that will serve the airport’s wayfinding needs for years to come.

