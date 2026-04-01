In large environments like airports, hospitals, and universities, there’s often pressure to modernize everything at once. But replacing every screen or launching every feature at once introduces unnecessary risk. It overwhelms teams, complicates governance, and makes it harder to pinpoint what’s actually working.

Starting small gives organizations room to learn. It allows them to test integrations in a controlled environment, exposing real user behavior instead of assumed workflows. It builds internal trust across departments that may not always align on priorities. And perhaps most importantly, it proves that the infrastructure can support more.

A good example of this approach can be seen with Tampa International Airport. Before expanding its passenger-facing interactive experience inside the main terminal, the organization focused on a contained environment: SkyCenter One, its headquarters building.

The initial challenge wasn’t about travelers or public kiosks. It was about supporting a hybrid workforce inside one building and removing the daily friction employees were experiencing.

Staff needed to quickly locate meeting rooms without wandering unfamiliar floors. They needed confidence that a desk would be available when they arrived on-sit and they needed visibility into where colleagues were working. Administrative teams also needed accurate booking data without manually reconciling calendars.