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Last Updated on April 30, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

22Miles April Update Signals Shift from Digital Signage to Experience Platform

The latest update from 22Miles is not just a product recap—it’s a positioning statement. The company is clearly moving beyond digital signage CMS into a broader role as an experience orchestration platform spanning workplace, venues, and transportation.

At a high level, the message is consistent: digital signage is no longer a standalone system. It is becoming part of a connected, multi-endpoint environment that blends data, content, and physical space into a unified user experience.

Splash Sports Bar case study: How Splash uses a unified 22Miles platform to run IPTV + video walls/LED displays + live data + ad scheduling for an immersive, revenue-driving fan experience.

From Booking to Belonging (Connected Workplace): Teaser about Microsoft Places enhanced by 22Miles , turning desk/space booking into a connected workplace experience.

The Office as a Living Experience (Hybrid culture): How visual communications (digital signage, wayfinding, real-time data displays) can strengthen culture and connection in hybrid offices.

From Backend to Frontend (Tampa International Airport): Story of scaling from backend workplace systems (SkyCenter One) to passenger-facing digital experiences in the terminal.

Choosing the Right CMS Partner (DailyDOOH interview): Guidance on selecting a digital signage CMS—start by defining goals like wayfinding, storytelling, engagement, compliance .

URL: https://thedailydooh.com/

Podcast: “AV Enabling AI” with Troy Hanna: Discussion on what “ AI-ready ” spaces really mean—collaboration infrastructure and embedded touch interfaces.

URL: https://www.avnetwork.com/avweek

Follow 22Miles on LinkedIn: Updates and upcoming posts (including higher-ed tips and signage/wayfinding insights).

From Screens to Systems: The Platform Play

The most important takeaway is architectural.

In the featured sports venue deployment, 22Miles integrates:

IPTV

LED video walls

Live data feeds

Advertising and scheduling

…into a single managed platform.

This is not incremental. It represents a shift from:

Content management → System orchestration

For a broader view of where software fits, see your pillar on

👉 https://kioskindustry.org/kiosk-software/

The implication is clear: the value is no longer in the screen or CMS—it is in the coordination layer across all screens and data sources.

Workplace: Microsoft Alignment and the “Connected Office”

The integration with Microsoft Places is another signal move.

22Miles is positioning itself inside the enterprise stack, extending:

Room booking

Workplace apps

…into a real-world, spatial experience layer.

The language used—“from booking to belonging”—is deliberate. This is not about scheduling efficiency. It’s about:

Employee experience

Culture visualization

Hybrid workplace cohesion

This aligns closely with your broader digital signage coverage:

👉 https://kioskindustry.org/digital-signage/

Backend to Frontend: Owning the Last Inch

The Tampa International Airport example highlights a second major shift.

22Miles moved from:

Backend enterprise workplace systems

…to:

Passenger-facing, front-end digital experiences

This is a critical transition. Many vendors remain trapped in backend infrastructure. Moving to the front-end means controlling:

User interaction

Engagement

Revenue opportunities

In practical terms, this is where the strategic value sits.

The Rise of “Living Environments”

Across the update, a consistent narrative emerges:

“Living experience”

“Connected ecosystem”

“Immersive environments”

Digital signage is being reframed as:

A real-time interface to physical space

This connects directly into your hardware and deployment stack:

👉 https://kioskindustry.org/kiosk-hardware/

Static deployments are quickly becoming obsolete.

Monetization Becomes Native

The sports venue example also highlights integrated advertising and scheduling.

Digital signage platforms are evolving from:

Cost centers

…to:

Revenue-generating media platforms

This trend will accelerate across:

Sports venues

Airports

Retail environments

AI Messaging: Cautious but Grounded

22Miles touches on “AI-ready spaces” but avoids overreach.

The emphasis is on:

Infrastructure readiness

Collaboration systems

Embedded interfaces

This aligns with your AI coverage:

👉 https://kioskindustry.org/ai/

The positioning is credible—focused on capability, not hype.

Strategic Implications for Kiosk and Self-Service

For the kiosk industry, this shift matters.

As platforms like 22Miles expand:

Kiosks risk becoming endpoints within a larger orchestration layer

Tie this back to your services pillar:

👉 https://kioskindustry.org/kiosk-services/

Control is shifting upstream to:

Software platforms

Data layers

Experience orchestration engines

What’s Missing (and Opportunity)

Notably absent:

Accessibility (ADA, EAA, EN 301 549)

Security and compliance

Edge AI architecture

👉 https://kioskindustry.org/standards/

Bottom Line

22Miles is executing a classic move:

Escaping CMS commoditization

Moving into experience orchestration

This positions them as a platform provider for digital environments.

For operators:

The future is not more screens

It is better-coordinated systems across all screens