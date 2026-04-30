Last Updated on April 30, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner
22Miles April Update Signals Shift from Digital Signage to Experience Platform
The latest update from 22Miles is not just a product recap—it’s a positioning statement. The company is clearly moving beyond digital signage CMS into a broader role as an experience orchestration platform spanning workplace, venues, and transportation.
At a high level, the message is consistent: digital signage is no longer a standalone system. It is becoming part of a connected, multi-endpoint environment that blends data, content, and physical space into a unified user experience.
- Splash Sports Bar case study: How Splash uses a unified 22Miles platform to run IPTV + video walls/LED displays + live data + ad scheduling for an immersive, revenue-driving fan experience.
- From Booking to Belonging (Connected Workplace): Teaser about Microsoft Places enhanced by 22Miles, turning desk/space booking into a connected workplace experience.
- The Office as a Living Experience (Hybrid culture): How visual communications (digital signage, wayfinding, real-time data displays) can strengthen culture and connection in hybrid offices.
- From Backend to Frontend (Tampa International Airport): Story of scaling from backend workplace systems (SkyCenter One) to passenger-facing digital experiences in the terminal.
- Choosing the Right CMS Partner (DailyDOOH interview): Guidance on selecting a digital signage CMS—start by defining goals like wayfinding, storytelling, engagement, compliance.
URL: https://thedailydooh.com/
- Podcast: “AV Enabling AI” with Troy Hanna: Discussion on what “AI-ready” spaces really mean—collaboration infrastructure and embedded touch interfaces.
URL: https://www.avnetwork.com/avweek
- Follow 22Miles on LinkedIn: Updates and upcoming posts (including higher-ed tips and signage/wayfinding insights).
From Screens to Systems: The Platform Play
The most important takeaway is architectural.
In the featured sports venue deployment, 22Miles integrates:
- IPTV
- LED video walls
- Live data feeds
- Advertising and scheduling
…into a single managed platform.
This is not incremental. It represents a shift from:
- Content management → System orchestration
For a broader view of where software fits, see your pillar on
👉 https://kioskindustry.org/kiosk-software/
The implication is clear: the value is no longer in the screen or CMS—it is in the coordination layer across all screens and data sources.
Workplace: Microsoft Alignment and the “Connected Office”
The integration with Microsoft Places is another signal move.
22Miles is positioning itself inside the enterprise stack, extending:
- Room booking
- Workplace apps
…into a real-world, spatial experience layer.
The language used—“from booking to belonging”—is deliberate. This is not about scheduling efficiency. It’s about:
- Employee experience
- Culture visualization
- Hybrid workplace cohesion
This aligns closely with your broader digital signage coverage:
👉 https://kioskindustry.org/digital-signage/
Backend to Frontend: Owning the Last Inch
The Tampa International Airport example highlights a second major shift.
22Miles moved from:
- Backend enterprise workplace systems
…to:
- Passenger-facing, front-end digital experiences
This is a critical transition. Many vendors remain trapped in backend infrastructure. Moving to the front-end means controlling:
- User interaction
- Engagement
- Revenue opportunities
In practical terms, this is where the strategic value sits.
The Rise of “Living Environments”
Across the update, a consistent narrative emerges:
- “Living experience”
- “Connected ecosystem”
- “Immersive environments”
Digital signage is being reframed as:
- A real-time interface to physical space
This connects directly into your hardware and deployment stack:
👉 https://kioskindustry.org/kiosk-hardware/
Static deployments are quickly becoming obsolete.
Monetization Becomes Native
The sports venue example also highlights integrated advertising and scheduling.
Digital signage platforms are evolving from:
- Cost centers
…to:
- Revenue-generating media platforms
This trend will accelerate across:
- Sports venues
- Airports
- Retail environments
AI Messaging: Cautious but Grounded
22Miles touches on “AI-ready spaces” but avoids overreach.
The emphasis is on:
- Infrastructure readiness
- Collaboration systems
- Embedded interfaces
This aligns with your AI coverage:
👉 https://kioskindustry.org/ai/
The positioning is credible—focused on capability, not hype.
Strategic Implications for Kiosk and Self-Service
For the kiosk industry, this shift matters.
As platforms like 22Miles expand:
- Kiosks risk becoming endpoints within a larger orchestration layer
Tie this back to your services pillar:
👉 https://kioskindustry.org/kiosk-services/
Control is shifting upstream to:
- Software platforms
- Data layers
- Experience orchestration engines
What’s Missing (and Opportunity)
Notably absent:
- Accessibility (ADA, EAA, EN 301 549)
- Security and compliance
- Edge AI architecture
👉 https://kioskindustry.org/standards/
Bottom Line
22Miles is executing a classic move:
- Escaping CMS commoditization
- Moving into experience orchestration
This positions them as a platform provider for digital environments.
For operators:
- The future is not more screens
- It is better-coordinated systems across all screens