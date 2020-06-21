MONROEVILLE, Pa., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Compunetix is pleased to announce a partnership with KIOSK Information Systems ( KIOSK ) to deliver Video Call Center™ (VCC) on digital kiosks. Compunetix Video Call Center (VCC) for Healthcare is a browser-based, real-time voice and video workflow solution for healthcare providers that need to remain available to their patients in a safe and secure manner. Built on WebRTC technology, VCC supports high definition video connections, secure and encrypted media and data connectivity, video call transfer and routing, and mobile access via smart devices such as phones and tablets. This HIPAA compliant solution enables secure communication with no download or application installation.

With one touch, patients have instantaneous access to an active network of medical professionals throughout the world. Rather than waiting for help and further constraining limited resources, patients can use a kiosk to get secure, face-to-face virtual assistance. This digital approach to patient care is gaining adoption as a preferred mode of communication as more people opt for the direct connection and convenience that technology provides.

“With greater volume and complexity of patient needs, healthcare organizations need better ways to connect with patients at scale that can enable a more personal experience while at the same time improve operational efficiency. In partnership with Compunetix, our joint telehealth solution offers healthcare facilities and insurance providers the ability to help patients, face-to-face virtually – from service questions to advanced care access – all without the need to travel or wait at high traffic facilities,” shares Kim Kenney, President of KIOSK Information Systems.

“As the global leader in self-service systems for businesses, KIOSK provides a flexible new platform for our Video Call Center solution, especially in the healthcare markets where the combined solution offers a powerful and accessible new paradigm for distributed services,” explains Gerard Pompa, Compunetix Senior Vice President and Manager of the Communications Systems Division.

As healthcare organizations look to technology for better ways to connect with patients, Compunetix and KIOSK can enable an improved and more efficient experience. We are pleased to be exhibiting at this year’s ATA Virtual Conference and Expo. ATA2020 is the world’s largest telehealth innovation event. Join us and other providers, developers, and leaders as we come together virtually to have an in-depth, thoughtful, critical discussion about the future of health.

About Compunetix: For over 50 years, Compunetix has been providing advanced communications solutions all over the world, building and maintaining a reputation for reliability, customer service, product quality, and technological excellence that others simply cannot match. Compunetix is the leading developer of converged VoIP, voice, video, and data collaboration and conferencing applications for service providers, government, and corporate enterprise markets. Combined with world-class support and innovative professional services, Compunetix delivers the right solution, every time.

For more information, contact Robert Haley at rhaley@compunetix.com or visit www.compunetix.com

About KIOSK Information Systems: KIOSK helps organizations digitally transform by enabling automation with self-service solutions to improve the customer experience, while increasing operational and cost efficiencies. With over 27 years of experience and 250,000+ kiosks deployed, KIOSK is the trusted partner of Top 100 Retailers and Fortune 500 clients; delivering proven expertise in design engineering and manufacturing, application development, integration, and comprehensive support services. We offer an innovative portfolio of kiosk solutions along with managed services and IoT capabilities to ensure a seamless user experience. Learn more at kiosk.com , 800.509.5471

