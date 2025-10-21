McDonald’s Kiosk – Top Three Questions

McDonald’s didn’t just optimize ordering. They redesigned the entire customer decision-making process.

Make buying effortless, and people naturally spend more.

Most businesses focus on getting more customers. McDonald’s focused on getting more from each customer by understanding what stopped them from buying.

Every business has invisible bottlenecks like McDonald’s did. Customers abandon purchases not because they don’t want your product, but because something in your process creates hesitation.

Finding and removing those barriers requires understanding both psychology and systems.

At NextLinkLabs.com, we help founders identify decision drag in their software, operations, and customer workflows.