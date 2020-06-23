Seattle, WA & Atlanta, GA – 23rd June 2020, Esper and Worldnet Payments announced the global launch of the first complete set of Android payment solutions for independent software vendors (ISVs) and product development teams. Worldnet, a trusted global provider of omni-channel payment solutions, has partnered with Esper’s Android DevOps solution to offer a streamlined pathway to developing, deploying, and managing Android payment products for retail, hospitality, restaurants, and other industries.

“Collectively, Esper and Worldnet offer a complete set of cloud developer tools to speed up product development and streamline payment upgrades to Android device fleets,” says Shiv Sundar, COO of Esper. “Developers can use our connected platforms and cloud APIs to rapidly create custom integrations and programmatic control over payments, devices, apps, and peripheral hardware.”

Both Esper and Worldnet’s cloud tools are created by developers, for developers with open standards and industry-leading ease-of-integration. Together, Worldnet and Esper’s cloud tools can allow developers to unlock a seamless approach to managing Android mobile-point-of-sale (mPoS), kiosks, contactless devices, and more. It’s the first partnership to offer complete control over through a single cloud platform over every aspect of payments, apps, and hardware.

Payment Processing

Merchant Banking

Provisioning & Deployment

Device Management

Hardware & Peripherals

“Individually, Worldnet and Esper each have a remarkable track record of success enabling ISVs and System Integrators (SIs) to streamline integrated product development,” says John Clarke, CEO of Worldnet Payments. “Our Android mobile payments partnership offers a clear pathway for product developers to accelerate self-service and contactless payment innovation and achieve a seamless approach to managing payment devices.”

About Worldnet Payments

Worldnet Payments develops frictionless payments solutions for independent software vendors. The company’s omni-channel platform is used to deliver expert solutions in industries such as unattended retail, transportation, and services. Worldnet’s flexible approach enables businesses to deliver a customized payment experience to their customers, including tailored workflows, branding and centralized reporting and analytics. The highly scalable cloud platform provides an advanced range of EMV-enabled products and services across channels including eCommerce, Mobile, PoS and iPoS.

For more information, contact marketing@worldnettps.com or visit www.worldnetpayments.com

About Esper

Esper offers the industry’s most powerful cloud tools for Android device deployment and application management. Our platform and cloud APIs help organizations across industries go beyond traditional mobile device management to Android DevOps.

https://esper.io/

