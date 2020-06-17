Last Updated on June 17, 2020 at 5:19 pm

Peerless-AV has announced today the launch of its newest health protocol solutions to assist businesses with public health and safety needs.

The new products include an Occupancy Control Kiosk, three variations of Temperature Sensing Digital Signage Kiosks, as well as Temperature Sensor Tabletop and Floor Stand Mounts, that will allow businesses to communicate and implement proper health standards in real time.

These new health solutions are made in the USA and available for immediate deployment in a variety of settings, such as corporate, retail, hospitality, education, transit and more.

AURORA, Ill. – June 11, 2020 – Peerless-AV®, an award-winning designer and manufacturer of the highest quality audio and video solutions and accessories, is pleased to share the availability of new solutions for public health preparedness and viral transmission prevention. The new products include an Occupancy Control Kiosk, three variations of Temperature Sensing Digital Signage Kiosks, as well as Temperature Sensor Tabletop and Floor Stand Mounts that will allow businesses to communicate and implement proper health standards in real time. These new health protocol solutions are made in the USA and available for immediate deployment in a variety of settings, such as corporate, retail, hospitality, education, transit and more.

“We took the time to research what type of solutions were needed to keep both employees and customers safe and satisfied,” said Brian McClimans, VP Sales, Peerless-AV. “We looked into a variety of different studies, surveyed consumers and had detailed discussions with our current customers to develop these products, and we firmly believe these solutions will become a part of prevention protocols all industries are implementing as the country begins to reopen.”

Peerless-AV’s lightweight and durable Temperature Sensor Stand Mounts (THR-100-COUNTER, THR-200-STAND) are offered for tabletop or floor applications. With installer-friendly features, such as internal cable management and clearance holes in the base to secure the mount to a surface or leave free-standing for quick reposition, these mounts are designed to support an 8″ temperature sensor tablet (not included). Once the stand is paired with a self-service, non-contact temperature screening tablet, it will alert individuals of heightened temperature status.

Peerless-AV is also offering three new small-format, indoor Kiosks for public spaces. The first version of the Temperature Sensing Digital Signage Kiosk (THR-300) is integrated with a 22″ display, as well as non-touch, thermal sensing TempDefendTM Protection Basic Software from 22Miles. The second option of the Temperature Sensing Digital Signage Kiosk (THR-400) is integrated with a 21.5″ Mimo Monitors Display and digital signage software from Revel Digital, which provides detection within 3′ and temperature readings up to 18″. The third variation of the Temperature Sensing Digital Signage Kiosk (THR-500) comes with personal protection dispensers for refillable touch-free antibacterial foam dispenser, disposable gloves and facial tissues, and accommodates a 32″ display, FLIR temperature camera, as well as non-touch, thermal sensing TempDefendTM Protection Basic Software from 22Miles.

These small format, indoor kiosks feature a thermo-sensing system that leverages a combination of camera technology, facial and body temperature detection software, integrated sensors, and dynamic machine learning algorithms to aid in the prevention of viral spread, while also working as a dynamic digital signage solution when needed. The self-service, non-contact temperature screening system will alert individuals of heightened temperature status as they enter the premise, alleviating customer and staff concerns. It will also capture analytics that confirm operational compliance and Human Resource requirements.

The ongoing concern for public health has further emphasized the need for regulating the flow of foot traffic in public places. To aid businesses worldwide, in managing customer and employee access to keep everyone healthy and comply with new regulations, Peerless-AV has partnered with Navori Labs to introduce a new, completely integrated digital signage solution for occupancy control. The Occupancy Control Kiosk (THR-600) is integrated with a display, Navori Labs QL 2.2 Digital Signage Software, media player, and web camera. This indoor, portrait kiosk regulates foot traffic at each point of entry and detects if a visitor is wearing a mask, while also displaying dynamic digital messaging, such as rules, instructions, wait times, promotions, and other information.

While these standard kiosk solutions are available, Peerless-AV also offers customization options to create unique solutions that help businesses meet their specific requirements and margins. Peerless-AV kiosks are customizable in every way – from the choice of integrated technology to custom paint and vinyl wraps. Through offering the ability to adapt and equip businesses with a customized solution to address health concerns, Peerless-AV hopes that more businesses are able to operate safely.



“Peerless-AV is committed to providing businesses with a variety of solutions to choose from that will allow them to communicate and implement proper health protocols to protect their employees and their visitors alike. It was also very important for us to develop a versatile product that can be repurposed into a dynamic digital signage device should temperature sensing no longer be required,” said Nick Belcore, Executive Vice President, Peerless-AV. “These new health protocol solutions are ideal for corporate, public transit, retailers, stadiums and beyond. Customers can expect these new offerings to meet a variety of needs with the same level of support you have come to expect from Peerless-AV.”

In addition to these new solutions, Peerless-AV has also been involved in several global projects designing health protocol solutions, such as the recently launched bundled Digital Signage Solutions from Peerless-AV, as well partnering with LG to provide businesses with bundled Health Protocol Solutions.

Please contact a Peerless-AV Sales Representative for more information: www.peerless-av.com/pages/sales-contacts

For more product detail information about the new solutions for public health preparedness and viral prevention, please visit: www.peerless-av.com/pages/health-protocol-solutions

