Touch Screen News – Zytronic Troubles Touch Screen Overlays

By | December 21, 2024
0 Comment
touch screen monitor Elo

Touch Screen News – Zytronic Troubles

As posted on Sixteen Nine — Unfortunate news out of the UK, with the northern England touch screen technology manufacturer Zytronic making it known that is looking at selling the company or even shutting down because of sluggish sales.

The listed company has issued a trading update outlining how sales in the last year fell from £8.6m to £7.2m, and that there are no real signs things are turning around.

Editors notemore business for Elo in any case

A report on MSN UK says Zytronic has appointed restructuring specialists in the wake of a consultation about its future. It told investors on the London Stock Exchange that it will now seek a sale of the business, or a wind down of its assets leading to a solvent liquidation.

Zytronic has about 110 people making touchscreen tech for everything from EV charging stations to casino slot machines.

Too bad and rough timing, though it is likely most people at the company have been aware business was something less than booming.

 

UK Touch Tech Manufacturer Needs To Sell Or Wind Down As Sales Have Stalled

More Touch Screen Articles

PostCounter: 6
touch screen kiosk
Author: Staff Writer

Craig Keefner -- With over 40 years in the industry and technology, Craig is widely considered to be an expert in the field. Major early career kiosk projects include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and hundreds of others. Craig helped start kioskmarketplace and formed the KMA. Note the point of view here is not necessarily the stance of the Kiosk Association or kma.global

Related Posts