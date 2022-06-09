EV Charging Station Standards – Whitehouse Proposal

EV Charging Standards News

From SpectrumNews — As escalating gas prices fuel unprecedented demand for electric vehicles, the White House proposed new standards for a national network of EV chargers Thursday. To help make EV charging more convenient, reliable and affordable, the standards would make EV chargers easier to find, use and pay for, regardless of where they are located. For more information email [email protected]

“The new standards will ensure everyone can use the network — no matter what car you drive or which state you charge in,” according to a White House press statement.

In Brief

Proposing new standards for EV chargers to make them easier to find, use and pay for

Nationwide – EV drivers could cross state lines to confidently recharge

Funding – $7.5 billion in funding for EV charging infrastructure

Goal of 500,000 EV chargers as part of a national network for EV drivers

Excerpt

The move is intended to support the national electric vehicle charging network of 500,000 chargers throughout the country. Located along highways and in local communities, the network is designed to help families “plug in, charge up and drive across America,” according to the White House. There are currently about 100,000 public EV chargers nationwide, but they are a hodgepodge of brands and types that do not work with all EV makes and models.

The network’s new EV charger installations will be funded with $7.5 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Biden signed last year. States will receive $5 billion to build out their charging infrastructure along highways to fill the gaps between disadvantaged, rural and hard-to-reach locations so EV drivers can feel more confident they will be able to refuel when needed.

Another $2.5 billion will be provided through competitive grants designed to support charging in local communities and corridors so they can improve air quality and improve charging access in disadvantaged areas. The U.S. Department of Transportation will begin accepting applications for the program later in the year.

The Biden administration’s announcement of the new standards for the National EV Infrastructure program comes as it works to accelerate electric vehicle adoption. Last August, the president signed an executive order for 50% of new vehicle sales to be electric by 2030.

