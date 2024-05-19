Touchscreen Monitors Explained

Touchscreen Monitor Providers

The interactive screen or touchscreen monitor display is the primary interface for self-service kiosks. At one time it was considered fully optional, now it is pretty much a given (though some keyboard apps still exist).

Many providers will tell you that they are the biggest providers. In our opinion the largest are “glass providers” are BOE in China as also LG and Samsung (though they buy glass from BOE). You can see touchscreens extremely low priced from China. 98% use the glass above.

The top touch technologies are projected capacitance, analog resistive, surface capacitive, infrared (IR), and surface acoustic wave (SAW). However, SAW, projected capacitive and analog resistive make up 90% of the total market. In 2019 we added contactless touchscreens. There are also several options for purchasing the touch overlay separately and applying to a display. This is a common solution for larger touchscreens using IR for example. TSI Displays is one of those suppliers.

Here are some of the variations on touchscreen monitors

Open frame — these are integrated into a kiosk

Desktop — these have the bezel and usually attach via mount in rear of panel

Both of those come in “AIO” configuration which means embedded computer either Android or Windows (can be Linux).

Size classes the 19 4:3 used to be the standard (aka most economical) Now its the 22 or 24 For larger wayfinding they will be between 32 and 55 In classrooms and exotics they are 75 to 85

Decide if portrait or landscape.

New technologies such as curved touch hasn’t really taken off

In 2024 Pyramid introduced the first transparent OLED touchscreen for fast casual ordering

Elo — product portfolio includes a most popular selection of interactive touchscreen displays from 7-65 inches, all-in-one touchscreen computers, OEM touchscreens and touchscreen controllers and touchscreen monitors.

LG-MRI — large outdoor format

Peerless-AV — large outdoor format

Keyser —- large outdoor format

Insight Touch – touchscreens products from 10″ to 98″ customized and supported in US. Touch Screen Monitor – Interactive Touch Tablet 55″ to 98″

TDS TOUCH– touchscreens of all technologies and design

More touchscreen monitor providers TSI Displays do a ton of overlays for large format screens. Same for Zytronic. Lots of other providers such as AUO, Touch International, and more Anti-glare providers Super vandal resistant for corrections You will see different Anti-Microbial pitches and treatments but ultimately soap and water is the solution to finger oil. Be sure and clean your mobile phone by the way….Likely more germs than your toilet… Outdoor and Indoor come with different ratings (IP67 e.g.)



Best Interactive Touch Screen Software

Interactive Touch Screen Kiosk Technology

5-Wire Resistive Touchscreen

has been the most widely used touch technology. Indestructible and works under maximum conditions. A resistive touch screen monitor is composed of a glass panel and a film screen, each covered with a thin metallic layer, separated by a narrow gap. When a user touches the screen, the two metallic layers make contact, resulting in electrical flow. The point of contact is detected by this change in voltage.

SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) touchscreen

19 inch touchscreens — touch screen monitors utilize a series of piezoelectric transducers and receivers along the sides of the monitor’s glass plate to create an invisible grid of ultrasonic waves on the surface. When the panel is touched, a portion of the wave is absorbed. This allows the receiving transducer to locate the touch point and send this data to the computer. SAW monitors can be activated by a finger, gloved hand, or soft-tip stylus. SAW monitors offer easy use and high visibility. !

Projected Capacitive Touchscreen – large touchscreens

is similar to Surface Capacitive, but it offers two primary advantages: in addition to a bare finger, it can also be activated with surgical gloves or thin cotton gloves; and it enables multi-touch activation (simultaneous input from two fingers). A projected capacitive is composed of a sheet of glass with embedded transparent electrode films and an IC chip, which creates a three dimensional electrostatic field. When a finger comes into contact with the screen, the ratios of the electrical currents change and the computer is able to detect the touch points.

Surface capacitive touchscreen technology

Surface capacitive (s-cap or surface cap) is a declining technology and is now mostly used in legacy gaming and amusement machines. One positive aspect of surface capacitive is that its optics are as good as projected capacitive and the sensor dimensions can be larger.

Infrared touchscreen

monitors do not overlay the display with an additional screen or screen sandwich. Instead, infrared monitors use IR emitters and receivers to create an invisible grid of light beams across the screen. This ensures the best possible image quality. When an object interrupts the invisible infrared light beam, the sensors are able to locate the touch point.

Comparison of Elotouch technologies — comparison2007

Contactless Touchscreen

There are contactless options. See our brief on Touchless Touchscreens

More info Touchscreen Displays

Gary Barnett writeup on touch screens Touch Screen Tech Comparison Elo Planar comparison Planar touch technology PDF – How they work Touch Systems comparison – link Elo comparison 2007 comparison2007 TRu comparison of touchscreens Handbook of visual display technology Robert Phares [link] Bill Buxton principal researcher at Microsoft Multi-touch technology history [link] [PDF Buxton] Wikipedia Multitouch [link]



Surface mount, rear projection, specialty, tabletops and more for Touchscreen

Perch Interactive SpyeGlass (rear projection) Brookview Technologies VisualPlanet.biz based in UK Ideum – featured 3M in table top 46 at DSE 2014 –



