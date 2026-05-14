Last Updated on May 14, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner
News from Advanced Kiosk. TSA Touchless Identity Solution (TIS) pilot with 45 secure, touchless ID kiosks at 15 U.S. airports; the notable bits are the scale, TSA trust, and the speed/engineering story more than any new technical revelation.
Core facts
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ASRC Federal (Agile Decision Sciences, LLC) and Advanced Kiosks completed a TSA TIS pilot deploying 45 kiosks at 15 U.S. airports under TSA’s “Screening at Speed” initiative.
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The systems are described as a “new class of airport security identity verification checkpoint systems” aimed at improving security, efficiency, and passenger experience.
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Advanced Kiosks handled hardware design and manufacturing in Concord, NH; ASRC Federal handled software, contract management, deployments, and ongoing maintenance.
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The kiosk enclosure uses a reinforced steel frame, mounting and adjustment mechanisms, and a small, lightweight footprint designed to fit varied checkpoint layouts and to be moved as configurations change.
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3D‑printed components were used to accelerate prototyping and meet an “extremely tight” schedule, highlighted in a quote from Advanced Kiosks’ president Howard Horn.
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This positions Advanced Kiosks as an experienced federal/government self‑service vendor, citing prior deployments with State, Interior, military, and state/municipal agencies.
What’s notable or significant
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Scale and footprint in aviation:
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45 units across 15 airports is a meaningful pilot footprint, not a tiny proof‑of‑concept, and indicates TSA’s willingness to trial touchless identity at multiple major locations under Screening at Speed.
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Vendor positioning / “Trusted by TSA”:
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For Advanced Kiosks, this is a marquee reference: TSA screening environments, multi‑site federal deployment, and a named collaboration with ASRC Federal (Agile Decision Sciences).
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They explicitly fold this into their broader “self‑service for government” messaging as evidence of federal security credibility.
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Hardware role vs. software role:
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The piece makes clear ASRC Federal owns the software platform and contract, while Advanced Kiosks is the secure enclosure/hardware manufacturing partner.
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This underscores that the “TIS kiosk” here is primarily a custom secure enclosure around government‑issued laptops and TIS hardware, not a full COTS kiosk + software stack coming from Advanced Kiosks.
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Engineering / deployment details:
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Emphasis on reinforced steel, controlled access, and form factor flexibility shows they’re selling physical security plus configurability rather than novel biometrics per se.
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Use of 3D printing to compress design–prototype–manufacture cycles is highlighted as a differentiator in meeting aggressive TSA timelines.
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Program context:
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The deployment is tied to TSA’s Screening at Speed program and Touchless Identity Solution effort, which are broader TSA initiatives to modernize checkpoint identity verification and passenger throughput.
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Notes:
- Richard Slawsky at KioskMarketplace covered this briefly. Richard writes for us as well.
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Advanced Kiosks’ public-sector track record spans TSA airport screening, tribal/federal benefits access, courts, housing authorities, and municipal service delivery. Here are some signature projects.
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TSA Touchless Identity Solution Pilot — Advanced Kiosks worked with ASRC Federal on 45 secure touchless identity kiosks deployed across 15 U.S. airports for TSA’s Screening at Speed effort.
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Bureau of Indian Affairs / BTFA Access Kiosk — Built a secure kiosk/booth system for Native American Tribal members to video conference with Bureau of Trust Funds Administration staff and access federal benefits, with an early prototype at Fort Peck in Montana.
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Court and Digital Courthouse Projects — Provides self-service systems for courts handling check-in, forms, information access, and payments in high-traffic public-sector environments.
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Housing Authority Self-Service Deployments — Supplies kiosks for rent payments, forms, and resident document workflows in public housing settings.
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Municipal and County Service Kiosks — Positions kiosks for city halls and clerk offices supporting permits, licenses, tax or fine payments, and public information access.
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