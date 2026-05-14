Last Updated on May 14, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

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News from Advanced Kiosk. TSA Touchless Identity Solution (TIS) pilot with 45 secure, touchless ID kiosks at 15 U.S. airports; the notable bits are the scale, TSA trust, and the speed/engineering story more than any new technical revelation.

ASRC Federal (Agile Decision Sciences, LLC) and Advanced Kiosks completed a TSA TIS pilot deploying 45 kiosks at 15 U.S. airports under TSA’s “Screening at Speed” initiative.

The systems are described as a “new class of airport security identity verification checkpoint systems” aimed at improving security, efficiency, and passenger experience.

Advanced Kiosks handled hardware design and manufacturing in Concord, NH; ASRC Federal handled software, contract management, deployments, and ongoing maintenance.

The kiosk enclosure uses a reinforced steel frame, mounting and adjustment mechanisms, and a small, lightweight footprint designed to fit varied checkpoint layouts and to be moved as configurations change.

3D‑printed components were used to accelerate prototyping and meet an “extremely tight” schedule, highlighted in a quote from Advanced Kiosks’ president Howard Horn.