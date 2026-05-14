Touchless Screening Comes To TSA

By | May 14, 2026
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TSA Touchless Screening

Last Updated on May 14, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

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News from Advanced Kiosk.  TSA Touchless Identity Solution (TIS) pilot with 45 secure, touchless ID kiosks at 15 U.S. airports; the notable bits are the scale, TSA trust, and the speed/engineering story more than any new technical revelation.

Core facts

  • ASRC Federal (Agile Decision Sciences, LLC) and Advanced Kiosks completed a TSA TIS pilot deploying 45 kiosks at 15 U.S. airports under TSA’s “Screening at Speed” initiative.

  • The systems are described as a “new class of airport security identity verification checkpoint systems” aimed at improving security, efficiency, and passenger experience.

  • Advanced Kiosks handled hardware design and manufacturing in Concord, NH; ASRC Federal handled software, contract management, deployments, and ongoing maintenance.

  • The kiosk enclosure uses a reinforced steel frame, mounting and adjustment mechanisms, and a small, lightweight footprint designed to fit varied checkpoint layouts and to be moved as configurations change.

  • 3D‑printed components were used to accelerate prototyping and meet an “extremely tight” schedule, highlighted in a quote from Advanced Kiosks’ president Howard Horn.

  • This positions Advanced Kiosks as an experienced federal/government self‑service vendor, citing prior deployments with State, Interior, military, and state/municipal agencies.

What’s notable or significant

  • Scale and footprint in aviation:

    • 45 units across 15 airports is a meaningful pilot footprint, not a tiny proof‑of‑concept, and indicates TSA’s willingness to trial touchless identity at multiple major locations under Screening at Speed.

  • Vendor positioning / “Trusted by TSA”:

    • For Advanced Kiosks, this is a marquee reference: TSA screening environments, multi‑site federal deployment, and a named collaboration with ASRC Federal (Agile Decision Sciences).

    • They explicitly fold this into their broader “self‑service for government” messaging as evidence of federal security credibility.

  • Hardware role vs. software role:

    • The piece makes clear ASRC Federal owns the software platform and contract, while Advanced Kiosks is the secure enclosure/hardware manufacturing partner.

    • This underscores that the “TIS kiosk” here is primarily a custom secure enclosure around government‑issued laptops and TIS hardware, not a full COTS kiosk + software stack coming from Advanced Kiosks.

  • Engineering / deployment details:

    • Emphasis on reinforced steel, controlled access, and form factor flexibility shows they’re selling physical security plus configurability rather than novel biometrics per se.

    • Use of 3D printing to compress design–prototype–manufacture cycles is highlighted as a differentiator in meeting aggressive TSA timelines.

  • Program context:

    • The deployment is tied to TSA’s Screening at Speed program and Touchless Identity Solution effort, which are broader TSA initiatives to modernize checkpoint identity verification and passenger throughput.

Notes:

  • Richard Slawsky at KioskMarketplace covered this briefly.  Richard writes for us as well.

  • Advanced Kiosks’ public-sector track record spans TSA airport screening, tribal/federal benefits access, courts, housing authorities, and municipal service delivery. Here are some signature projects.

    • TSA Touchless Identity Solution Pilot — Advanced Kiosks worked with ASRC Federal on 45 secure touchless identity kiosks deployed across 15 U.S. airports for TSA’s Screening at Speed effort.

    • Bureau of Indian Affairs / BTFA Access Kiosk — Built a secure kiosk/booth system for Native American Tribal members to video conference with Bureau of Trust Funds Administration staff and access federal benefits, with an early prototype at Fort Peck in Montana.

    • Court and Digital Courthouse Projects — Provides self-service systems for courts handling check-in, forms, information access, and payments in high-traffic public-sector environments.

    • Housing Authority Self-Service Deployments — Supplies kiosks for rent payments, forms, and resident document workflows in public housing settings.

    • Municipal and County Service Kiosks — Positions kiosks for city halls and clerk offices supporting permits, licenses, tax or fine payments, and public information access.

Posts 2026: 8
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Author: Craig Allen Keefner

With over 40 years in the industry, Craig is considered to be one of the top experts in the field. Kiosk projects include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and thousands of others. Craig was co-founder of kioskmarketplace and formed the KMA. Note the point of view here is not necessarily the stance of the Kiosk Association or kma.global -- Currently he manages The Industry Group

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