Advanced Kiosks News

In the historic cemeteries of Roslyn, WA, an innovative project is underway, transforming the way they connect with and preserve the legacy of the past. This initiative, a collaboration with Advanced Kiosks (and customized variation of the Tribute Station), integrates cutting-edge kiosk and software technology to create an interactive digital archive. The Roslyn Cemetery kiosk serves as a gateway to the rich histories of individuals resting in these sacred grounds, allowing visitors and families to explore and contribute to a living tapestry of memories.

The kiosk is not only a digital storyteller but also a navigator, guiding users to specific grave sites with ease. By entering a name, visitors can access detailed profiles, complete with photographs and stories, bridging the gap between past and present. This project is a shining example of how technology can enhance connection to history, bringing communities together to celebrate and remember their shared heritage.