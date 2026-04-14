Last Updated on April 14, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner
Coming up is the NAMA show in Los Angeles. We’ll have someone there to report on the goings-on. Vending is a huge market.
You can see that from our feature image.
We expect NAMA will release their newest biennial report. Last one two years ago.
This is actually important:
- The industry is making strategic decisions today using “lagging” Census data
- Meanwhile, reality (2024–2026) is moving faster:
- AI at the edge
- Smart stores / frictionless retail
- Hybrid workplace stabilization
👉 Which creates a gap:
- Census = validated baseline
- Market = already ahead of it
We will predict next NAMA Report
The next National Automatic Merchandising Association Census will not just show growth—it will confirm a structural transition from vending to distributed, tech-enabled retail networks.
The headline: Micro markets + smart retail formats will approach parity with traditional vending in growth contribution—even if not yet in total revenue.
1) Revenue & Market Size
Prediction
- Total industry revenue: $29B–$31B
- Up from ~$26.6B (2023 baseline)
- CAGR holding ~8–10%
What changed
- Inflation lifted ticket sizes
- Mix shift to higher-value purchases (fresh, premium, bundled)
This will be reported as “growth”—but it’s really price + format mix + technology lift
2) Segment Mix Shift (Big Story)
Predicted split
|Segment
|2023 (actual)
|2025 (predicted)
|Vending
|~68%
|58–62%
|Micro Markets
|~20%
|28–32%
|Office Coffee/Pantry
|~12%
|10–12%
Interpretation
Micro markets
- Fastest growth continues
- Now approaching ~30% of industry revenue
They become the default deployment model for new locations
Vending
- Absolute revenue stable
- Share declines materially
Expect Census language like:
- “Resilient but evolving”
- “Enhanced by technology upgrades”
Pantry/Coffee
- Slight recovery but structurally capped
3) Cashless = Default (Not a Trend)
Prediction
- 80–90% of all transactions are cashless
Drivers:
- Mobile wallets
- Tap-to-pay ubiquity
- Closed-loop workplace systems
The Census will likely stop treating cashless as a “trend” and instead as:
“Standard operating requirement”
4) Smart Coolers / Frictionless Retail Breakout
Prediction
- Smart coolers + AI-enabled retail:
- 5–10% of total deployments
- But highest growth rate in industry
Strategic Interpretation (Our Lens)
This is no longer a vending industry
The Census will still call it that.
But what it will actually describe is:
→ Distributed unattended retail infrastructure
Three structural shifts confirmed
1) Format convergence
- Vending + kiosks + micro markets + smart stores
👉 All collapsing into one category
2) Edge compute entering the stack
- Payments → already digitized
- Next layer:
- Vision
- Personalization
- Loss prevention
👉 This is where Intel / edge AI / accelerators plug directly in
3) Lifecycle expectations rising
- Operators investing in:
- Longer lifecycle platforms (5–7 years)
- Upgradeable compute
- Modular peripherals
👉 Exactly your “cheap pilot → expensive regret” thesis
What NAMA WILL say vs what it MEANS
|NAMA Language
|What it actually means
|“Micro markets continue strong growth”
|Vending is being displaced
|“Technology adoption increasing”
|Software + AI now mandatory
|“Cashless expansion continues”
|Cash is operationally irrelevant
|“Diversification of locations”
|Office is no longer anchor market
Bottom Line
The next Census will confirm:
- Revenue growth = real
- Format shift = accelerating
- Technology = central, not optional
But it will still understate the biggest change:
The industry is becoming a network of intelligent, self-service retail endpoints
NAMA vs Kiosk Industry
Where the Census Stops—and Where Self-Service Actually Is
Executive Overview
The latest data from the National Automatic Merchandising Association will confirm that the convenience services industry has recovered to pre-pandemic levels and is growing again. But the more important takeaway is not recovery—it is redefinition.
NAMA will still frame the industry in terms of vending, micro markets, and office coffee. The kiosk and self-service industry sees something different:
👉 A distributed, software-defined retail infrastructure emerging at scale
This is not a semantic difference. It is a strategic gap—and where the next decade of growth will be decided.
1) Industry Definition: Vending vs Distributed Retail
NAMA View
- Vending (largest segment)
- Micro markets (fastest growth)
- Office coffee (declining)
Kiosk Industry View
- Self-service endpoints:
- Kiosks
- Smart stores
- Micro markets
- POS-lite retail nodes
- Digital ordering + payment systems
Insight
NAMA is still segmenting by format.
The kiosk industry is organizing by function and architecture.
👉 Translation:
- NAMA: What type of machine is it?
- Kiosk industry: What problem does it solve in the customer journey?
2) The Micro Market Narrative vs Reality
NAMA Position
Micro markets are:
- ~20–30% of revenue (growing fast)
- The innovation engine
Kiosk Industry Interpretation
Micro markets are not a segment—they are:
A transitional format toward unattended retail ecosystems
They combine:
- Self-checkout kiosks
- Open merchandising
- Cashless payments
- Increasingly: AI, vision, and access control
Strategic Shift
|Stage
|Model
|Past
|Vending machine
|Current
|Micro market
|Next
|Autonomous retail node
👉 NAMA reports the middle stage
👉 The kiosk industry is already designing the end state
3) Technology Framing: “Adoption” vs “Infrastructure”
NAMA Language
- Cashless adoption
- Telemetry
- Technology-enabled growth
Kiosk Industry Reality
Technology is no longer an “add-on”—it is the system:
- Payments = digital-first
- Devices = connected endpoints
- Operations = software-driven
- Intelligence = moving to edge AI
Key Gap
NAMA will describe:
“Technology adoption increasing”
Actual reality:
Technology is now the operating system of the business
4) AI and Edge Compute: Underreported vs Already Deploying
What NAMA will likely say
- AI is emerging
- Early pilots
- Future opportunity
What the kiosk industry sees
AI is already entering:
- Smart coolers (computer vision)
- Loss prevention
- Product recognition
- Customer analytics
- Predictive restocking
Critical Insight
👉 NAMA tracks transaction systems
👉 Kiosk industry tracks decision systems
That difference defines the next wave.
5) Location Economics: Office vs “Everywhere”
NAMA Data
- Office coffee/pantry still below pre-pandemic levels
- Workplace recovery incomplete
Kiosk Industry Interpretation
The real story is not office recovery—it is:
👉 Decentralization of demand
Growth locations:
- Healthcare (Digital Front Door)
- Manufacturing (24/7 workforce)
- Travel / transit
- Education
- Mixed-use environments
Strategic Shift
|Old Anchor
|New Model
|Office building
|Distributed demand nodes
6) Product Mix: Convenience vs Retail Experience
NAMA Trend
- Better-for-you products
- Premiumization
- Fresh food growth
Kiosk Industry Interpretation
This is the signal of a bigger change:
👉 The industry is shifting from:
- Convenience delivery
to:
- Retail merchandising + experience design
This introduces:
- UX design (kiosk interfaces)
- Personalization
- Cross-sell logic
- Digital signage integration
7) Lifecycle Strategy: Missing from Census, Critical in Reality
NAMA Coverage
- Limited discussion of lifecycle design
Kiosk Industry Reality
This is one of the most important gaps.
Enterprise deployments now require:
- 5–7 year lifecycle planning
- Modular upgrades (compute, peripherals)
- Remote management
- OS stability across fleet
Our Core Thesis (validated)
👉 The industry is moving away from:
- Cheap pilot deployments
toward:
- Long-life infrastructure investments
8) Labor & Operations: Route-Based vs Data-Driven
NAMA Framing
- Labor shortages
- Efficiency improvements
Kiosk Industry Reality
Operations are transforming into:
👉 Data-driven retail logistics systems
- Remote monitoring replaces manual checks
- Dynamic routing replaces static routes
- Inventory optimization becomes algorithmic
9) What NAMA Says vs What It Means
|NAMA Statement
|What It Actually Signals
|Micro markets growing
|Vending displacement underway
|Cashless adoption rising
|Cash is operationally obsolete
|Technology adoption increasing
|Software defines the business
|Diversification of locations
|Office is no longer the anchor
|Innovation emerging
|Infrastructure transformation already happening
10) Strategic Conclusion
The NAMA Census is still essential—it provides:
- Benchmarking
- Revenue baselines
- Segment tracking
But it is inherently backward-looking.
The kiosk industry lens is forward-looking:
👉 From machines → platforms
👉 From transactions → experiences
👉 From hardware → software-defined systems
👉 From locations → networks
Bottom Line
NAMA will confirm that the industry is growing.
The kiosk industry already knows:
👉 The industry has changed categories
It is no longer “vending.”
It is:
→ A network of intelligent, self-service retail endpoints
Internal Links
- https://kioskindusty.org/kiosk-hardware
- https://kioskindusty.org/kiosk-software
- https://kioskindusty.org/kiosk-services
- https://kioskindusty.org/ai
- https://kioskindusty.org/standards
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