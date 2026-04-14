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Last Updated on April 14, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

Coming up is the NAMA show in Los Angeles. We’ll have someone there to report on the goings-on. Vending is a huge market.

You can see that from our feature image.

We expect NAMA will release their newest biennial report. Last one two years ago.

This is actually important:

The industry is making strategic decisions today using “lagging” Census data

Meanwhile, reality (2024–2026) is moving faster: AI at the edge Smart stores / frictionless retail Hybrid workplace stabilization



👉 Which creates a gap:

Census = validated baseline

Market = already ahead of it

We will predict next NAMA Report

The next National Automatic Merchandising Association Census will not just show growth—it will confirm a structural transition from vending to distributed, tech-enabled retail networks.

The headline: Micro markets + smart retail formats will approach parity with traditional vending in growth contribution—even if not yet in total revenue.

1) Revenue & Market Size

Prediction

Total industry revenue: $29B–$31B

$29B–$31B Up from ~$26.6B (2023 baseline)

CAGR holding ~8–10%

What changed

Inflation lifted ticket sizes

Mix shift to higher-value purchases (fresh, premium, bundled)

This will be reported as “growth”—but it’s really price + format mix + technology lift

2) Segment Mix Shift (Big Story)

Predicted split

Segment 2023 (actual) 2025 (predicted) Vending ~68% 58–62% Micro Markets ~20% 28–32% Office Coffee/Pantry ~12% 10–12%

Interpretation

Micro markets

Fastest growth continues

Now approaching ~30% of industry revenue

They become the default deployment model for new locations

Vending

Absolute revenue stable

Share declines materially

Expect Census language like:

“Resilient but evolving”

“Enhanced by technology upgrades”

Pantry/Coffee

Slight recovery but structurally capped

3) Cashless = Default (Not a Trend)

Prediction

80–90% of all transactions are cashless

Drivers:

Mobile wallets

Tap-to-pay ubiquity

Closed-loop workplace systems

The Census will likely stop treating cashless as a “trend” and instead as:

“Standard operating requirement”

4) Smart Coolers / Frictionless Retail Breakout

Prediction

Smart coolers + AI-enabled retail: 5–10% of total deployments But highest growth rate in industry



Strategic Interpretation (Our Lens)

This is no longer a vending industry

The Census will still call it that.

But what it will actually describe is:

→ Distributed unattended retail infrastructure

Three structural shifts confirmed

1) Format convergence

Vending + kiosks + micro markets + smart stores

👉 All collapsing into one category

2) Edge compute entering the stack

Payments → already digitized

Next layer: Vision Personalization Loss prevention



👉 This is where Intel / edge AI / accelerators plug directly in

3) Lifecycle expectations rising

Operators investing in: Longer lifecycle platforms (5–7 years) Upgradeable compute Modular peripherals



👉 Exactly your “cheap pilot → expensive regret” thesis

What NAMA WILL say vs what it MEANS

NAMA Language What it actually means “Micro markets continue strong growth” Vending is being displaced “Technology adoption increasing” Software + AI now mandatory “Cashless expansion continues” Cash is operationally irrelevant “Diversification of locations” Office is no longer anchor market

Bottom Line

The next Census will confirm:

Revenue growth = real

Format shift = accelerating

Technology = central, not optional

But it will still understate the biggest change:

The industry is becoming a network of intelligent, self-service retail endpoints

NAMA vs Kiosk Industry

Where the Census Stops—and Where Self-Service Actually Is

Executive Overview

The latest data from the National Automatic Merchandising Association will confirm that the convenience services industry has recovered to pre-pandemic levels and is growing again. But the more important takeaway is not recovery—it is redefinition.

NAMA will still frame the industry in terms of vending, micro markets, and office coffee. The kiosk and self-service industry sees something different:

👉 A distributed, software-defined retail infrastructure emerging at scale

This is not a semantic difference. It is a strategic gap—and where the next decade of growth will be decided.

1) Industry Definition: Vending vs Distributed Retail

NAMA View

Vending (largest segment)

Micro markets (fastest growth)

Office coffee (declining)

Kiosk Industry View

Self-service endpoints: Kiosks Smart stores Micro markets POS-lite retail nodes Digital ordering + payment systems



Insight

NAMA is still segmenting by format.

The kiosk industry is organizing by function and architecture.

👉 Translation:

NAMA: What type of machine is it?

Kiosk industry: What problem does it solve in the customer journey?

2) The Micro Market Narrative vs Reality

NAMA Position

Micro markets are:

~20–30% of revenue (growing fast)

The innovation engine

Kiosk Industry Interpretation

Micro markets are not a segment—they are:

A transitional format toward unattended retail ecosystems

They combine:

Self-checkout kiosks

Open merchandising

Cashless payments

Increasingly: AI, vision, and access control

Strategic Shift

Stage Model Past Vending machine Current Micro market Next Autonomous retail node

👉 NAMA reports the middle stage

👉 The kiosk industry is already designing the end state

3) Technology Framing: “Adoption” vs “Infrastructure”

NAMA Language

Cashless adoption

Telemetry

Technology-enabled growth

Kiosk Industry Reality

Technology is no longer an “add-on”—it is the system:

Payments = digital-first

Devices = connected endpoints

Operations = software-driven

Intelligence = moving to edge AI

Key Gap

NAMA will describe:

“Technology adoption increasing”

Actual reality:

Technology is now the operating system of the business

4) AI and Edge Compute: Underreported vs Already Deploying

What NAMA will likely say

AI is emerging

Early pilots

Future opportunity

What the kiosk industry sees

AI is already entering:

Smart coolers (computer vision)

Loss prevention

Product recognition

Customer analytics

Predictive restocking

Critical Insight

👉 NAMA tracks transaction systems

👉 Kiosk industry tracks decision systems

That difference defines the next wave.

5) Location Economics: Office vs “Everywhere”

NAMA Data

Office coffee/pantry still below pre-pandemic levels

Workplace recovery incomplete

Kiosk Industry Interpretation

The real story is not office recovery—it is:

👉 Decentralization of demand

Growth locations:

Healthcare (Digital Front Door)

Manufacturing (24/7 workforce)

Travel / transit

Education

Mixed-use environments

Strategic Shift

Old Anchor New Model Office building Distributed demand nodes

6) Product Mix: Convenience vs Retail Experience

NAMA Trend

Better-for-you products

Premiumization

Fresh food growth

Kiosk Industry Interpretation

This is the signal of a bigger change:

👉 The industry is shifting from:

Convenience delivery

to:

Retail merchandising + experience design

This introduces:

UX design (kiosk interfaces)

Personalization

Cross-sell logic

Digital signage integration

7) Lifecycle Strategy: Missing from Census, Critical in Reality

NAMA Coverage

Limited discussion of lifecycle design

Kiosk Industry Reality

This is one of the most important gaps.

Enterprise deployments now require:

5–7 year lifecycle planning

Modular upgrades (compute, peripherals)

Remote management

OS stability across fleet

Our Core Thesis (validated)

👉 The industry is moving away from:

Cheap pilot deployments

toward:

Long-life infrastructure investments

8) Labor & Operations: Route-Based vs Data-Driven

NAMA Framing

Labor shortages

Efficiency improvements

Kiosk Industry Reality

Operations are transforming into:

👉 Data-driven retail logistics systems

Remote monitoring replaces manual checks

Dynamic routing replaces static routes

Inventory optimization becomes algorithmic

9) What NAMA Says vs What It Means

NAMA Statement What It Actually Signals Micro markets growing Vending displacement underway Cashless adoption rising Cash is operationally obsolete Technology adoption increasing Software defines the business Diversification of locations Office is no longer the anchor Innovation emerging Infrastructure transformation already happening

10) Strategic Conclusion

The NAMA Census is still essential—it provides:

Benchmarking

Revenue baselines

Segment tracking

But it is inherently backward-looking.

The kiosk industry lens is forward-looking:

👉 From machines → platforms

👉 From transactions → experiences

👉 From hardware → software-defined systems

👉 From locations → networks

Bottom Line

NAMA will confirm that the industry is growing.

The kiosk industry already knows:

👉 The industry has changed categories

It is no longer “vending.”

It is:

→ A network of intelligent, self-service retail endpoints

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