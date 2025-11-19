Amazon Signage Stick and Nanonation

Nanonation Expands Platform to Amazon Signage Stick, Delivering Powerful, Affordable Digital Displays

Our insight — The Amazon Signage Stick is a worthy competitor for ultra low cost “budget” implementations for sure. Simple setup, purpose-built kiosk mode/autoreboot, compact and portable. Easy to integrate with Alexa and it is scalable. Maybe not the best for 4K playback? Maybe not 24×7 enterprise-grade?

Having said that there are many situations where a super complex CMS is not required or even desired. Those come with their own heavy maintenance.

Having Nanonation is best of all though given their long experience in content, interaction and monitoring.

Lincoln, NE – November 19, 2025 — Nanonation, a leader in digital experience software with over 25 years of industry expertise, today announced the launch of their digital signage platform on the Amazon Signage Stick, a compact, cost-effective device designed to make digital signage more accessible than ever.

The purpose-built Amazon Signage Stick plugs directly into any TV, almost instantly transforming it into a dynamic digital display. When paired with Nanonation’s intuitive and powerful software, organizations of all sizes can easily manage content across their digital signage networks.

“Our goal with the Amazon Signage Stick is to bring professional-grade digital signage within reach for everyone — from large organizations managing complex networks to small businesses looking for a simple, affordable solution,” said Zac Rustad, CMO of Nanonation.

The Amazon Signage Stick delivers reliable, powerful performance at a low cost, while Nanonation’s platform provides the robust scheduling, monitoring, and content management tools that professionals expect. Backed by Nanonation’s U.S.-based support team, users can expect exceptional reliability and long-term success.

Whether you’re managing hundreds of screens or setting up your first digital sign, this new offering from Nanonation and Amazon Signage offers a scalable, dependable, and affordable solution that grows with your needs.

Learn more at https://nanonation.net/amazonsignagestick/

