InfoComm 2021 Announces Education Program Focused on Pro AV Design and Integration

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 5, 2021 – InfoComm 2021, produced by AVIXA, will host a rich education program focused on pro AV design and integration at the show October 23-29, 2021, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. This program will dive into the key factors influencing design and integration – from the pandemic to inclusivity.

“AV experiences start with insightful designs, and InfoComm 2021 is offering a variety of perspectives to enhance your design and integration toolbox,” said Annette Sandler, Director of Live Content U.S./Canada, AVIXA. “A theme that’s woven throughout this program is the importance of designing for all. These sessions will challenge the way you approach design to create a better AV experience for everyone.”

The session “Redesigning the Virtual Healthcare Workspace During a Pandemic” will explore how Mass General Brigham healthcare system’s collaborative media department and myriad of teleconferencing, streaming, hosting, and remote work tools became critical overnight. Bo Toof, Senior Video Producer and Streaming Specialist at Partners HealthCare, will share success stories, including a high-visibility live-streamed Harvard Medical Grands Rounds presentation and interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAD).

In the session “Getting Real About Inclusive Design,” Bren Walker, Partner and Principal of Integrated Systems at Kirkegaard, will discuss the key principles of inclusive design, the relationship between diversity and inclusive design, how inclusive design relates to universal design and accessibility, and the ROI of inclusive design. The session will look at how Microsoft and the University of Cambridge’s Inclusive Design Toolkits have been used in real-world situations, as well as a case study of inclusive design principles on AV systems design projects for performing arts and education projects.

Emily Conrad, Co-Founder and President of Tessellate Studio, and Rachel Casanova, Senior Managing Director of Cushman & Wakefield, will present the session “How Strategy Defines Workplace Content Design and Implementation.” Conrad and Casanova are collaborators defining a holistic workplace experience with a goal to create office spaces people want to go to every day. In this session, they will offer an overview of the process that shapes their experiential projects and detailed techniques and technologies they employ.

About InfoComm

InfoComm is the largest technology exhibition and conference in North America focused on the pro AV industry. The exhibition is produced by the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association (AVIXA) and currently ranks as the 28th largest trade show in the United States by Trade Show Executive. In addition, AVIXA and its partners produce a global portfolio of trade shows and conferences, including InfoComm China, Beijing; InfoComm India; InfoComm Southeast Asia; Integrate; Integrated Systems Europe; and Integrated Systems Russia.

About AVIXA

AVIXA is the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association, producer of InfoComm trade shows around the world, co-owner of Integrated Systems Europe, and the international trade association representing the audiovisual industry. Established in 1939, AVIXA has more than 20,000 enterprise and individual members, including manufacturers, systems integrators, dealers and distributors, consultants, programmers, live events companies, technology managers, content producers, and multimedia professionals from more than 80 countries. AVIXA members create integrated AV experiences that deliver outcomes for end users. AVIXA is a hub for professional collaboration, information, and community, and is the leading resource for AV standards, certification, training, market intelligence, and thought leadership. Visit avixa.org.

