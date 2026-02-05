Learn about making kiosks accessible
Explanation of accessibility with kiosks by Nicky with Storm and Pete with imageHOLDERS. Shot at NRF 2026
First Alerts — info good to know today —
Compliance: ADA, Section 504 (HHS), and HIPAA. (e.g., “How the Lobby Kiosks meet the May 2026 deadline”). Under HHS Section 504, kiosk compliance is service-based, not web-based. If a kiosk controls access to a federally funded healthcare service, the service must be accessible — regardless of the kiosk’s software architecture. Learn more about HHS Section 504
HHS document new-requirements-accessibility-web-content-mobile-apps-kiosks
- If an Epic or Cerner check-in kiosk fails accessibility, OCR comes for the hospital, not the vendor. Hospitals may seek recourse contractually — but they own the compliance risk the moment the kiosk replaces a front desk. Kiosk manufacturers only provide the hardware and no liability.
- Biggest mistake? — “Epic says their kiosk supports accessibility.” To what degree is never revealed. Have you verified your indemnification levels with Epic here?
- Learn more about ADA Kiosk Standards
- himss readiness guide