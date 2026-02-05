Accessibility and Self-Service Kiosks Video by Storm and imageHOLDERS

Looking for Accessible Kiosks?

kiosk accessibility

Learn about making kiosks accessible

Explanation of accessibility with kiosks by Nicky with Storm and Pete with imageHOLDERS.  Shot at NRF 2026

First Alerts — info good to know today —

  • Compliance: ADA, Section 504 (HHS), and HIPAA. (e.g., “How the Lobby Kiosks meet the May 2026 deadline”). Under HHS Section 504, kiosk compliance is service-based, not web-based. If a kiosk controls access to a federally funded healthcare service, the service must be accessible — regardless of the kiosk’s software architecture. Learn more about HHS Section 504

ADA Kiosk
