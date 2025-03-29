Acrelec Rebrands

Acrelec, a subsidiary of GLORY LTD. [TYO:6457] the world’s largest supplier of self-ordering kiosks, today announces a significant rebranding initiative, showcasing the company’s transformation and ambition for the future. With over 20 years of experience in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry, Acrelec’s new era will continue the company’s market growth while prioritizing innovation and client satisfaction.

The redesigned logo features an upward-facing ‘croissant,’ a nod to Acrelec’s French roots, and a symbol of forward momentum. Paired with a refined typeface and category-specific color palettes, the new look highlights the company’s continued evolution.

“At Acrelec, we’ve always been driven by transformation, helping global brands shape the future of customer experience through technology and innovation,” said Thibaud Denolle, Director of Marketing and CEO of Acrelec America. “This new identity embraces strength, clarity, and modernity. Acrelec is no longer just a tech provider–we’re a global innovation partner.”

Founded in 2004, Acrelec has grown from a 10-person start-up in France to a global company with over 1000 employees in 18 countries. With more than 120,000 solution installations worldwide in over 70 markets, Acrelec leads the industry in kiosk shipments, accounting for 14% of global installations, according to the latest market report from RBR Data Services, a division of research and consulting firm Datos Insights..

Acrelec delivers everything from intelligent kiosks to AI-powered drive-thrus, the company’s U.S. focus, serving over 70 global brands, including McDonald’s, Burger King and Wendy’s.

Acrelec operates two hardware factories and multiple development centers, enabling speed, scale, and reliability for its customers around the world.

Experience the new Acrelec and explore updated logos here. Learn more about Acrelec, at acrelec.com.

About Acrelec

Acrelec is a global technology company, part of Glory Group, focused on reinventing the customer experience for restaurant and retail brands. Leveraging decades of software, hardware, and service/support expertise, Acrelec develops and integrates new platforms that increase customer engagement, optimize efficiency, and improve operations. Serving nearly 70 global customers—including iconic brands such as McDonald’s, Burger King, and Wendy’s—Acrelec counts over 120,000 installations and 1,000 employees globally, bringing its robust tech ecosystem for operational solutions, drive-thrus, self-order kiosks and self-checkout to people worldwide. Never satisfied with the status quo, Acrelec’s passion is delivering breakthroughs that drive business results for their customers. Learn more at acrelec.com.

About Glory

As a global leader in cash technology solutions, we provide the financial, retail, cash center and gaming industries with confidence that their cash is protected and always working to help build a stronger business.

Our cash automation technologies and process engineering services help businesses in more than 100 countries optimize the handling, movement and management of cash. While we span the globe, we personally engage with each customer to address their unique challenges and goals — enhancing staff efficiency, reducing operating costs and enabling a more rewarding customer experience.

Employing over 11,000 professionals worldwide with dedicated R&D and manufacturing facilities across the world, GLORY is built on a rich customer-focused, technology-driven heritage spanning almost a hundred years.

For further information please visit www.glory-global.com.

More Acrelec links