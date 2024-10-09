Kiosk Update and Management – Coffee Restaurant Case Study 2024

Kiosk Update and Management Case Study

Every successful kiosk project requires maintenance, updates and upgrades. Here is a good example of wanting to migrate the Windows version to the latest windows version for maximum support, reliability and security.

Milestone achieved! We just successfully migrated 1,176 kiosks from Windows 8 to Windows 10 for remotely! A huge technical achievement for our team.

These ACRELEC kiosks are 5 years old, and honestly, they’re ready to go for another 5 years.

When people ask why our kiosks might be more expensive than others, it’s simple:

– Minimal downtime

– Exceptional performance even after years of use

– Seamless integration of peripherals, drivers, and system stability

– Remote OS support & migrations (like this one) without the cost of on-site visits

– Even sometimes PC upgrade kits, even for kiosks that are 10 years old!

Investing in quality means long-term reliability and lower costs over time.

I would like to highlight the commitment on this project of Norbert ELEUTERIO, Kolin Jozwiakowski, Samuel MALKA , Lucian Sevastru for his amazing support and Acrelec Software (Romania) dev team and infrastructure team for their support in general in this project

