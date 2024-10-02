Wendy’s Kiosks Deployed ACRELEC

ACRELEC Deploys new kiosks at Wendy’s

New deployment for Wendy’s by ACRELEC America

We had talked with Wendys at NRF 2022 and they told us then they were very dissatisfied with their current provider reliability and the complete lack of remote monitoring. Cheap price becomes not so cheap when the kiosks run out of receipt paper and the application requires it (unlike gas stations for reference). Downtime and expensive field service over and over. Suddenly they are very expensive kiosks in reality.

Generally you will always get a better unit buying from someone who makes it for a living, and not someone who sells them for a living (aka reseller). People have make cheaper and the sellers have to add their margin. Dell used to add 30% margin. Wendy’s was trying to aggregate purchases thru fewer vendors with them sourcing what Wendy’s wanted.

The new kiosks are compact and attractive. Nice to see the accessibility addition of AudioPad. Smart!

Today we are launching our first hashtag#kiosk pilot with The Wendy’s Company in the U.S.!

It’s been an incredible journey with one of the most iconic brand ‍

Congratulation to a team 2000% commited to deliver Luke Peirsel , Samuel MALKA and Thomas Tavrides thank you very much it makes me proud to be part of this team! ✌️

Kevin Dubler that was very nice to see you at the install and looking forward to launch cash payment next week with the best handlers in the world GLORY

