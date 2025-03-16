ACRELEC News from Around the World

Maybe the most accomplished of all kiosk providers in the world is ACRELEC (and especially ACRELEC America).

We actually awarded “Best of 2024” to two separate kiosk models (K27). Here is our awards page. ACRELEC might be the smartest acquisition Glory ever makes. The ACRELEC AI Voice article caught our attention. They are very adept at knowing the news pulse.

Insight: The idea of upselling and greater sales without people is fine, but, as a customer, what I really want is a speedier transaction. The concept of “Pre-processing” comes to mind. If providing my loyalty number is only good for getting pitched, then I might NOT provide my loyalty number. How many times does it take calling customer service for them to recognize your number and dispense with the usual “We are experiencing extra time blah blah”, then something about latest whizbang and then they ask you for your phone number? Where is AI when you want it?

Taco Bell talks all the time about AI in the drive thru. Maybe Wall Street likes hearing that but the local ordering attendant at my brand new Taco Bell CANNOT hear me or me her thru the ultracheap microphone and speaker they use.

With presumably 300 restaurants installed, it might seem odd that there is not a single recorded video of it in operation.

Here is summary of AI article

“AI is the New Voice at the Drive-Thru – Are You Ready?” discusses the integration of AI-powered voice assistants in fast-food drive-thru systems. Here are the key points:

Enhanced Order Accuracy : AI voice assistants are being implemented to take orders with near-perfect accuracy, significantly improving the customer experience.

This development reflects a significant shift in how fast-food chains leverage technology to enhance service and efficiency.

ACRELEC AI Voice

In a recent article for The AI Journal, ACRELEC US CEO Thibaud Denolle dives into how AI-powered voice ordering is transforming the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry. From improving order accuracy to enhancing customer interactions, AI-driven drive-thrus are no longer the future—they’re happening now. 🚀

With labor shortages and evolving customer expectations, restaurants need technology that delivers both speed and consistency. AI voice ordering is not just an upgrade—it’s a game-changer.

Read the full article here: 🔗 https://lnkd.in/gGWAGx-E

How do you see AI shaping the future of drive-thru experiences? Let’s discuss in the comments! ⬇️

ACRELEC Spain

¡Comienza el segundo día de hashtag#HIP2025! 🚀

¡Acercaos a nuestro stand en el pabellón 4, F664 y os mostraremos todos los equipos que hemos traído a la feria!

Agradecemos a todos los que os habéis pasado a visitarnos, para compartir ideas y poder enseñaros las distintas soluciones de ACRELEC y GLORY!. Si aún no lo has hecho, ¡te esperamos en nuestro stand!

📍 4F664 IFEMA

📅 10-12 Marzo

ACRELEC United Kingdom

The SSP Unit in The Mezz at Terminal 2, Dublin Airport features ACRELEC cutting-edge technology, bringing a revolutionary dining experience to travellers. ✈️

🍽️ Four Kitchens in One: ACRELEC‘s custom software brings a unique concept to airport dining, allowing customers to explore and order from four diverse menus, all from a single kiosk. Whatever your pre-flight craving, we’ve made it simple and got you covered!

💡 A Seamless Ordering Experience: With ACRELEC‘s K27 Kiosks, customers can view all menus and place orders effortlessly. The integrated cash recycler from GLORY ensures a smooth and secure transaction every time.

🔧 State-of-the-Art Hardware and Software: The combination of ACRELEC‘s advanced software and robust K27 Kiosks guarantees a reliable and efficient service, enhancing the customers overall dining experience.

Join us at The Mezz and experience the ease and future of airport dining!🍴

Learn more 👉 🔗 https://bit.ly/3Cfac3Y

ABOUT ACRELEC

ACRELEC is recognized as a world leader in the kiosk industry, particularly in the self-ordering kiosk market. Here are some key points that support this status:

Market Share and Leadership: ACRELEC holds a significant share of the global self-ordering kiosk market, with a reported 16% of global hardware shipments. This positions them as a leading supplier to major quick-service restaurant (QSR) chains like McDonald’s, Burger King, and KFC14. Global Presence and Partnerships: ACRELEC collaborates with prominent brands across various sectors, including SSP in airports, enhancing customer experiences through tailored self-service solutions6. Their technology is used in multiple countries, further solidifying their global influence7. Innovative Solutions: ACRELEC offers a range of cutting-edge digital solutions, including self-service kiosks, drive-thru systems, and self-checkout products. These solutions are designed to boost efficiency and customer satisfaction, making them a preferred choice for many leading brands57. Parent Company and Financial Backing: ACRELEC is owned by Glory, a global leader in cash technology solutions, which provides strong financial backing and expertise in cash handling technology35. This partnership enhances ACRELEC’s capabilities in developing kiosks that accept various payment methods, including cash and credit3.

Taco Bell AI Drive Thru News

Taco Bell has frequently discussed its use of AI in drive-thru operations, particularly in recent months. Here are some key instances where Taco Bell has highlighted its AI drive-thru technology:

Expansion Announcement: In July 2024, Yum! Brands announced plans to expand AI voice technology to hundreds of Taco Bell drive-thrus across the U.S. by the end of the year. This was a significant step after successful trials in over 100 locations across 13 states135. Benefits and Testing: Taco Bell emphasized that AI helps streamline operations, improve order accuracy, reduce wait times, and enhance customer experience. The technology was developed over two years of testing and refinement235. Employee and Customer Experience: The company highlighted that AI eases team members’ workloads, allowing them to focus on hospitality. It also enables new ways to engage with customers237. Global Ambitions: Taco Bell aims to implement AI globally, with ongoing tests in KFC locations in Australia57. Recent Updates: As of November 2024, Taco Bell’s AI drive-thru was operational in 300 U.S. locations, processing over 2 million orders since its pilot began6.

Taco Bell’s leadership has consistently emphasized the role of AI in enhancing both employee and customer experiences, positioning it as a core part of their innovation strategy