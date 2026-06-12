Last Updated on June 12, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner
UCP Inc. Company Profile
EMV Payment Hardware and Self-Service Transaction Specialists
Contact: [email protected] | 702‑802‑3504
Executive Overview
UCP Inc. (Unattended Card Payments Inc.) is a Las Vegas–based EMV hardware and gateway specialist focused on attended and unattended payments in North America.
They provide EMV-compliant payment hardware, unattended payment systems, payment gateway integrations, and secure transaction enablement for kiosks and other self-service environments.
The company works extensively with kiosk manufacturers, ISVs, integrators, parking providers, retail automation companies, transportation operators, and self-service solution developers across North America.
Company Overview
Ideal customers: kiosk OEMs, ISVs, integrators, parking and transit operators, and automation vendors that need certified, processor-flexible payment acceptance.
Core Capabilities
Unattended Payment Solutions
UCP specializes in unattended payment deployments including:
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Kiosks
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Parking payment systems
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EV charging
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Ticketing and attractions
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Transportation fare collection
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Retail self-checkout
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Donation kiosks
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Vending and automated retail
The company helps customers integrate secure EMV payment acceptance into unattended environments where reliability, PCI compliance, and processor interoperability are critical.
Payment Gateway Integration
A major focus for UCP is helping integrators and software developers connect payment devices to payment gateways and processors.
UCP supports multiple gateway providers, including:
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NMI
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Datacap
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Bluefin
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Shift4
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Payroc
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Transafe
The company emphasizes semi-integrated architectures and tokenization strategies to reduce PCI scope and simplify deployment complexity.
Supported hardware manufacturers include major payment industry brands such as Ingenico, PAX, ID TECH, and others.
Industry Positioning
UCP occupies an important niche in the self-service ecosystem by acting as a bridge between:
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Payment processors
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Gateway providers
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Hardware manufacturers
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ISVs
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Kiosk manufacturers
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Operators and merchants
In practice, UCP helps project teams align certified devices, gateways, and processors so kiosks can be deployed and supported at scale.
Rather than manufacturing kiosks directly, the company focuses on enabling secure transaction infrastructure for self-service deployments, making UCP a strong fit for kiosk OEMs, software developers, and solution integrators that need certified payment acceptance systems.
UCP also maintains relationships with multiple North American processors to support flexible routing and merchant choice.
Processor Websites
Representative processor partners and related resources include:
Strategic Strengths
Processor-Agnostic Approach
One of UCP’s key differentiators is its independence from any single processor or hardware platform. This allows customers to:
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Compare multiple gateway strategies
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Reduce vendor lock-in
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Support mixed hardware environments
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Scale deployments more flexibly and optimize transaction routing
EMV and PCI Expertise
UCP emphasizes:
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EMV migration support
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PCI-DSS best practices
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Point-to-point encryption (P2PE)
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Tokenization
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Secure unattended transaction architectures
These capabilities are particularly important in regulated self-service deployments where compliance and fraud mitigation are operational priorities.
Self-Service Market Experience
The company has extensive experience supporting verticals including:
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Parking
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Transportation
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Hospitality
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Retail automation
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Car wash
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Attractions
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Ticketing
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Donation systems
Case Study: EMV Enablement for Self-Service Kiosk Deployments
Customer Challenge
A kiosk integrator deploying unattended self-service kiosks across multiple retail and parking environments needed:
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EMV-compliant payment hardware
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Multi-processor flexibility
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Simplified PCI compliance
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Reliable unattended transaction processing
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Support for future hardware upgrades
Scope: over 100 terminals deployed.
The customer also wanted to avoid dependency on a single payment ecosystem.
UCP Solution
UCP assisted by:
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Recommending certified unattended payment hardware
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Matching the deployment to compatible payment gateways
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Supporting processor selection
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Simplifying integration architecture
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Advising on tokenization and PCI reduction strategies
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Coordinating deployment logistics and documentation
Results
The deployment achieved:
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Reduced time-to-deployment by approximately 20% compared to the initial approach
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Reduced PCI validation scope for the kiosk application (toward SAQ A-EP)
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Faster EMV migration
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Reduced integration complexity
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Greater hardware flexibility
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Improved unattended transaction reliability
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Lower long-term vendor lock-in risk
This type of deployment reflects UCP’s role as a payment infrastructure advisor within the broader kiosk and self-service ecosystem.
FAQ — Frequently Asked Questions
How do I start a project with UCP?
Email [email protected] or call 702‑802‑3504 to discuss hardware and gateway options for kiosks or unattended deployments.
What payment gateways does UCP support?
UCP supports multiple gateways including NMI, Datacap, Bluefin, Shift4, Payroc, and Transafe.
Why is processor-agnostic support important?
Processor-agnostic architectures allow operators and integrators to avoid vendor lock-in, improve flexibility, and support multiple processors or hardware types as business needs evolve.
Does UCP support PCI compliance efforts?
Yes. UCP emphasizes PCI-DSS best practices, P2PE, semi-integrated payment architectures, and tokenization strategies to help reduce the compliance burden.
What is unattended payment hardware?
Unattended payment hardware refers to card readers and payment terminals used without staff interaction, such as kiosks, parking systems, ticketing machines, and self-checkout systems.
Does UCP support both attended and unattended environments?
Yes. UCP supports countertop terminals, mobile payment systems, and unattended EMV payment devices.
Resource Links
- Self-Service Technology Statistics – Market size, installed base, growth rates, and consumer behavior stats worldwide.
- Kiosk Hardware – Directory of kiosk manufacturers, software vendors, AI voice providers, payment devices, printers, and consulting firms.
- Standards and Regulations — includes EAA checklist for 2026
- FAQ – What is a kiosk? Comprehensive, experience-driven knowledge base that answers practical questions