Last Updated on June 12, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

UCP Inc. Company Profile

EMV Payment Hardware and Self-Service Transaction Specialists

Contact: [email protected] | 702‑802‑3504

Executive Overview

UCP Inc. (Unattended Card Payments Inc.) is a Las Vegas–based EMV hardware and gateway specialist focused on attended and unattended payments in North America.

They provide EMV-compliant payment hardware, unattended payment systems, payment gateway integrations, and secure transaction enablement for kiosks and other self-service environments.

The company works extensively with kiosk manufacturers, ISVs, integrators, parking providers, retail automation companies, transportation operators, and self-service solution developers across North America.

Company Overview

Ideal customers: kiosk OEMs, ISVs, integrators, parking and transit operators, and automation vendors that need certified, processor-flexible payment acceptance.

Core Capabilities

Unattended Payment Solutions

UCP specializes in unattended payment deployments including:

Kiosks

Parking payment systems

EV charging

Ticketing and attractions

Transportation fare collection

Retail self-checkout

Donation kiosks

Vending and automated retail

The company helps customers integrate secure EMV payment acceptance into unattended environments where reliability, PCI compliance, and processor interoperability are critical.

Payment Gateway Integration

A major focus for UCP is helping integrators and software developers connect payment devices to payment gateways and processors.

UCP supports multiple gateway providers, including:

NMI

Datacap

Bluefin

Shift4

Payroc

Transafe

The company emphasizes semi-integrated architectures and tokenization strategies to reduce PCI scope and simplify deployment complexity.

Supported hardware manufacturers include major payment industry brands such as Ingenico, PAX, ID TECH, and others.

Industry Positioning

UCP occupies an important niche in the self-service ecosystem by acting as a bridge between:

Payment processors

Gateway providers

Hardware manufacturers

ISVs

Kiosk manufacturers

Operators and merchants

In practice, UCP helps project teams align certified devices, gateways, and processors so kiosks can be deployed and supported at scale.

Rather than manufacturing kiosks directly, the company focuses on enabling secure transaction infrastructure for self-service deployments, making UCP a strong fit for kiosk OEMs, software developers, and solution integrators that need certified payment acceptance systems.

UCP also maintains relationships with multiple North American processors to support flexible routing and merchant choice.

Processor Websites

Representative processor partners and related resources include:

Strategic Strengths

Processor-Agnostic Approach

One of UCP’s key differentiators is its independence from any single processor or hardware platform. This allows customers to:

Compare multiple gateway strategies

Reduce vendor lock-in

Support mixed hardware environments

Scale deployments more flexibly and optimize transaction routing

EMV and PCI Expertise

UCP emphasizes:

EMV migration support

PCI-DSS best practices

Point-to-point encryption (P2PE)

Tokenization

Secure unattended transaction architectures

These capabilities are particularly important in regulated self-service deployments where compliance and fraud mitigation are operational priorities.

Self-Service Market Experience

The company has extensive experience supporting verticals including:

Parking

Transportation

Hospitality

Retail automation

Car wash

Attractions

Ticketing

Donation systems

Case Study: EMV Enablement for Self-Service Kiosk Deployments

Customer Challenge

A kiosk integrator deploying unattended self-service kiosks across multiple retail and parking environments needed:

EMV-compliant payment hardware

Multi-processor flexibility

Simplified PCI compliance

Reliable unattended transaction processing

Support for future hardware upgrades

Scope: over 100 terminals deployed.

The customer also wanted to avoid dependency on a single payment ecosystem.

UCP Solution

UCP assisted by:

Recommending certified unattended payment hardware

Matching the deployment to compatible payment gateways

Supporting processor selection

Simplifying integration architecture

Advising on tokenization and PCI reduction strategies

Coordinating deployment logistics and documentation

Results

The deployment achieved:

Reduced time-to-deployment by approximately 20% compared to the initial approach

Reduced PCI validation scope for the kiosk application (toward SAQ A-EP)

Faster EMV migration

Reduced integration complexity

Greater hardware flexibility

Improved unattended transaction reliability

Lower long-term vendor lock-in risk

This type of deployment reflects UCP’s role as a payment infrastructure advisor within the broader kiosk and self-service ecosystem.

FAQ — Frequently Asked Questions

How do I start a project with UCP?

Email [email protected] or call 702‑802‑3504 to discuss hardware and gateway options for kiosks or unattended deployments.

What payment gateways does UCP support?

UCP supports multiple gateways including NMI, Datacap, Bluefin, Shift4, Payroc, and Transafe.

Why is processor-agnostic support important?

Processor-agnostic architectures allow operators and integrators to avoid vendor lock-in, improve flexibility, and support multiple processors or hardware types as business needs evolve.

Does UCP support PCI compliance efforts?

Yes. UCP emphasizes PCI-DSS best practices, P2PE, semi-integrated payment architectures, and tokenization strategies to help reduce the compliance burden.

What is unattended payment hardware?

Unattended payment hardware refers to card readers and payment terminals used without staff interaction, such as kiosks, parking systems, ticketing machines, and self-checkout systems.

Does UCP support both attended and unattended environments?

Yes. UCP supports countertop terminals, mobile payment systems, and unattended EMV payment devices.

Resource Links

Self-Service Technology Statistics – Market size, installed base, growth rates, and consumer behavior stats worldwide.

Kiosk Hardware – Directory of kiosk manufacturers, software vendors, AI voice providers, payment devices, printers, and consulting firms.

Standards and Regulations — includes EAA checklist for 2026

FAQ – What is a kiosk? Comprehensive, experience-driven knowledge base that answers practical questions