Automated Pizza Kiosks Coming to San Antonio

Basil Street Pizza has a new deployment going into San Antonio (link to story). Here is the iteration that went in first here in Denver.

Here is our in brief on that deployment

In Brief

Completely vended from machine

Certifications in place (NSF and UL)

50 rolling out this year

10″ Pizza and no microwave

Pizza prices range from $12 to $15, purchased with a debit or credit card, Apple Pay, Android and Samsung Pay

Basil Street Pizza’s automated kitchen in Denver is one of 50 cook-to-order pizza vending machines to roll out in the United States this year. (The company tested the machines in California and Texas in 2020.) The APK’s serve 10-inch, thin-crust pizzas, completely microwave-free.