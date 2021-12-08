Self-Check Hearing Screening Kiosks Going Into Giant Eagle

Grocer partners with InnerScope to provide customers with free access to hearing tests. Considering the aging population and the market for hearing enhancement this is akin to offering jewelry. Playing catchup to Costco perhaps. Progressive Grocer posted this.

The initial rollout of the digital kiosks are in the pharmacy department of the following Giant Eagle stores:

100 Settlers Ridge Center Dr., Pittsburgh

4010 Monroeville Blvd., Monroeville, Pa.

30275 Detroit Rd., Westlake, Ohio

1700 Corporate Woods Parkway, Uniontown, Ohio

6700 Perimeter Loop, Dublin, Ohio

840 W. 3rd Ave., Columbus, Ohio

InnerScope and Giant Eagle will continue to strategically deploy the hearing kiosks within Giant Eagle’s more than 470 locations.

