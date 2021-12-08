Self-Check Hearing Screening Kiosks Going Into Giant Eagle

By | December 7, 2021
0 Comment
hearing kiosk screening kiosk

Grocer partners with InnerScope to provide customers with free access to hearing tests. Considering the aging population and the market for hearing enhancement this is akin to offering jewelry. Playing catchup to Costco perhaps.  Progressive Grocer posted this.

The initial rollout of the digital kiosks are in the pharmacy department of the following Giant Eagle stores:

  • 100 Settlers Ridge Center Dr., Pittsburgh
  • 4010 Monroeville Blvd., Monroeville, Pa.
  • 30275 Detroit Rd., Westlake, Ohio
  • 1700 Corporate Woods Parkway, Uniontown, Ohio
  • 6700 Perimeter Loop, Dublin, Ohio
  • 840 W. 3rd Ave., Columbus, Ohio

InnerScope and Giant Eagle will continue to strategically deploy the hearing kiosks within Giant Eagle’s more than 470 locations.

For more information contact [email protected]

Other hearing kiosk stories

 

hearing kiosk Kiosk picks
Author: Staff Writer

Craig Keefner is the editor and author for Kiosk Association and kiosk industry. With over 30 years in the industry and experience in large and small kiosk solutions, Craig is widely considered to be an expert in the field. Major kiosk projects for him include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and hundreds of others.

Related Posts