TECA Model AHP-451XE Peltier coolers are protecting over a dozen customized bill-pay kiosks. This example illustrates the power of TECA’s smaller air conditioner models. With just over a 100 Watts of cooling power, the AHP-451XE is meeting the thermal requirements of this fairly large (over 4’ tall) kiosk. Housing heat sensitive equipment including computing core, printer, imager, and a 15” LCD touchscreen, this kiosk is exposed to high ambient temperatures as well.

TECA has extensive experience protecting kiosk components. Many of our air conditioners – whether for AC or DC input – are safety certified to UL/CSA standards and are CE marked. TECA builds our products in the USA. Kiosk end users will benefit from our informed design and manufacturing talents. Our low-turnover assembly team is dedicated and experienced. We consistently deliver quality products. Peltier cooling technology is long-lasting, reliable, and virtually maintenance-free. Please contact us today with our kiosk cooling questions! We look forward to hearing from you.

teca@thermoelectric.com

PH 773.342.4900

