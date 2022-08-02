Kiosk Components – How To Select Best Practice Olea

Picking Kiosk Peripheral Devices

Looking to add some peripherals to your self-service kiosk? This informational guide breaks down everything you need to know.

Commonly requested kiosk peripherals include:

Printers

Microphones

Speakers

Fingerprint readers

Web cameras

Barcode code scanners

Magnetic strip readers

Payment processors

RFID readers

In Brief

Kiosk grade peripherals are preferred. Commercial grade is typically used by trained professionals, not your average user

Connectivity is the key — battery powered options are not truly options. Used to be when there were signature pads with a stylus (typically battery powered). Bluetooth sounds good but not reliable for “always on” required.

Devices need to support bidirectional communications typically over USB (and sometimes RS232). They need an API to be fully customizable.

Software updates — devices need to support reflashing with new updated code from time to time.

Engineering your devices — they need to be strategically placed and situated within the kiosk. The “strike zone” for devices according to ADA standards wants them all accessible within a certain frame. And for outdoor a whole other long list of requirements must be reconciled and engineered.

Servicing — kiosk components will need to be serviced. It can be loading paper or replacing a component someone vandalized.

