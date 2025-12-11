Alpha Modus in the News

Big Rollout Announced, Stratacache Lawsuit and Patents
Worth noting some news around Alpha Modus.
- Bill payment kiosk to be rolled out to thousands of locations. The AlphaCash kiosks scheduled for deployment in Q1 2026, will initially offer Check Cashing, Money Transfer, Event Tickets, and Mobile Top-Up, with additional services planned as adoption grows.
- They are suing Stratacache — The new complaints, which add to Alpha Modus’ 19 or so active lawsuits, assert a cluster of methodological patents the company describes as the backbone of its real-time retail intelligence stack: shopper-behavior analytics, sentiment detection, product-interaction tracking, inventory signaling, store-layout optimization, digital engagement, and POS-workflow automation.
- Finally in related news the USPTO — The proposed PTAB NPRM mainly benefits patent owners whose claims have already survived a prior validity challenge, and it is widely expected to advantage non‑practicing entities (often labeled “patent trolls”) at the expense of later‑sued defendants and small businesses. Dickinson-Wright analysis. Cronyism trumps common sense and law and order.
- This reminds us of prior Greensheet “Invest in Us” pr blurbs.
- Reminds us of VCOM and NCR, Cardtronics and 7-Eleven (also being sued by Alpha). VCOM Retrospective 20 years later
- If they’re talking about a major retailer in Texas it could be HEB. This idea is not unique but the cost and execution will be tricky. I don’t know about thousands across the country… That said, the press release seems to me more like trying to create hype and seems like a scam. If the kiosk will deploy in Q1, they would show the actual picture of it not a rendering. Plus they say it is for the unbanked yet even the rendering shows no cash device. They would need a recycler not an acceptor for the services they’re claiming but I cannot even see a simple acceptor bezel in the rendering. I call bs.
Named defendants besides Stratacache
From recent public filings and Alpha Modus’s own litigation list, current or very recent patent defendants tied to the same retail‑AI portfolio include:
V‑Count Global Holding Ltd. (E.D. Texas)
7‑Eleven, Inc. (E.D. Texas)
The Kroger Co. (E.D. Texas) – amended 2025 complaint expanding earlier case
Lowe’s Companies, Inc. and Lowe’s Home Centers, LLC (E.D. Texas)
Sensormatic Electronics, LLC and Johnson Controls International plc (E.D. Texas)
Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (Inditex) and Zara USA, Inc. (E.D. Texas)
H&M Fashion USA Inc. (E.D. Texas)
Cooler Screens, Inc. (N.D. Illinois)
Additional litigation activity
Alpha Modus’s own materials describe “a series” of suits also involving RetailNext, Mood Media, Allerin Tech, Creative Realities, MNTN, and others in the in‑store analytics / digital signage space, although some matters may have settled or be less documented in public dockets.
A related entity, Alpha Modus Ventures LLC, is also suing Cisco Systems Inc. in a separate patent case over different networking/analytics patents, funded through a litigation finance agreement.
