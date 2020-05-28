Last Updated on May 28, 2020 at 2:14 pm

The Kiosk Manufacturer Association is pleased to announce our inclusion on the NRF COVID Industry Resource Partners Headquarters page.

From NRF : “The coronavirus pandemic is dramatically affecting businesses all over the world including the retail industry. To support retailers, NRF’s technology, research and consulting industry partners are providing free or discounted resources and guidance. This includes tools, strategic insights, products and services and more to help retailers navigate through the current environment.”

The below listing includes: webinars; research and consumer insights; free products and services; and discounted products and services.”