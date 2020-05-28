Last Updated on
The Kiosk Manufacturer Association is pleased to announce our inclusion on the NRF COVID Industry Resource Partners Headquarters page.
From NRF : “The coronavirus pandemic is dramatically affecting businesses all over the world including the retail industry. To support retailers, NRF’s technology, research and consulting industry partners are providing free or discounted resources and guidance. This includes tools, strategic insights, products and services and more to help retailers navigate through the current environment.”
The below listing includes: webinars; research and consumer insights; free products and services; and discounted products and services.”
|Temperature Verification Kiosks
Offer type: Discounted products and services
Categories: Technology; Customer Experience
Description: We have multiple temperature check solutions that our members are delivering to clients. Included are basic temperature screening only, to more complex solutions for recording credentials and more. We can extend 10% discount to NRF customers. U.S. and International support.
|Thermo Sensing Software with integration to backend systems
Offer type: Discounted products and services
Categories: Technology; Customer Experience
Description: Protecting yourself, your staff, and other visitors and patrons from the spread of contagious diseases begin with identifying, quarantining, and treating infected individuals. TempDefend’s thermal sensor technology provides an accurate and affordable solution to alert individuals of heightened temperature (possible infection) status while protecting others in and around your facilities. 22MILES TempDefend can capture analytics that ensures your operational, compliance, and HR requirements (optional client consent). AI enabling of response customization, analytics, networking, and synchronizing of TempDefend anomaly alerts, as well as compliance logs for legal audit trails, are available.
|Software and hardware solutions for COVID Response by KMA
Offer type: Free products and services
Categories: Technology; Customer Experience
Description: The Kiosk Manufacturer Association sponsors, members and working groups understand the pain and trouble that current companies are undergoing with business disruption. Many of these COVID specials are free, or discounted, or deferred payment. We share your pain. All hands on deck is a good motto. To help here are some COVID-19 specific solutions being offered, many of them free. They range from Ecommerce, Digital Signs, Portable Digital Signs, Temperature Check Kiosks, Secure Endpoints for home corporate and footfall or customers-in-store count.