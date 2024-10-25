C-Store Retailers Employee Training and Self Service

C-Store Retail Best Practices

Very nice article explaining the value and benefits of employee training as well as implementing self-service technology. Improving staff training, using technology for better execution at the store level, adding self-checkout and ordering kiosks, and outsourcing expense management are all approaches being chosen by retailers today to achieve the goal of operational excellence. Reference: csnews.com

Temple, Texas-based CEFCO Convenience Stores, operator of more than 190 locations, added in-store kiosks for food service ordering in partnership with software company Reji LLC and Olea Kiosks, eliminating the need for an employee to take orders.

“One of the big challenges in a c-store is labor, and they are often short on store-level employees, so the kiosk allows for self-ordering and while the customer waits for the food, they can shop the store,” said Reji CEO Frank Yoder.

At its CEFCO Kitchen locations, the retailer prints out a receipt with a barcode for the customer to take to the checkout and pay. C-stores that do this offer their customers the opportunity to walk around the store and pick up other items while they wait, which they may not do if they already paid at the kiosk, noted Yoder.

“Kiosks have been proven in the QSR [quick-service restaurant] environment and we have seen for c-stores, the ticket lift is higher when they order through a kiosk — in some cases, by 20%-30%,” he added, explaining that it is more guilt-free for customers when they order through a kiosk and add extras. The kiosk also prompts the customer to add on items.

