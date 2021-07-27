C-Store Kiosks – Self-Ordering Kiosks Deployed at CEFCO

Temple, TX (July 26, 2021) — CEFCO Convenience Stores launched new self-ordering kiosks with technology from software company, Reji, LLC, and the Austin model from Olea Kiosks, Inc. in two of its Texas-based CEFCO Kitchen locations. Both stores feature CEFCO Kitchen’s new menu lines, including made-to-order Mac & Cheese Bowls, Sandwiches, Grilled Cheeses, and new breakfast offerings to complement their current lineup of burritos, tacos, fried chicken, and more.

This new platform continues to improve the CEFCO customer experience through fresh food menu personalization, offering a more seamless way to order food from CEFCO’s growing fresh food menu.

ABOUT CEFCO CONVENIENCE STORES

CEFCO Convenience Stores is a Temple, TX-based convenience store chain and is one of the top 40 largest in the convenience retailing industry, operating over 200 stores in Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Florida. CEFCO employs more than 2500 team members, chain-wide. Since 1979, CEFCO has been committed to providing the best customer experience for every customer, every day, in every store.

ABOUT REJI, LLC.

Reji, LLC. is a software company revolutionizing self-ordering technology through its open platform. Reji specializes in self-ordering and self-checkout experiences, online ordering, point of sale, digital menu solutions, inventory management technology and also provides direct and competitive merchant processing. Based in Las Vegas, NV, Reji’s growth has been catapulted through partnerships in many industries including QSRs, Fast Casual, and Convenience. For more information, visit https://reji.io.

ABOUT OLEA KIOSKS ® , INC.

Olea Kiosks® Inc. is a self-service kiosk solution provider for the attractions and entertainment, healthcare and hospitality industries. Its technologically advanced, in-house manufacturing, design, and innovation have made it an industry leader. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, customers include The Habit Burger Grill, Kaiser Permanente, Empire State Building, Universal Studios, EVO Entertainment, Scientific Games, and Subway. For more information, visit https://www.olea.com/.

