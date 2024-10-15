Restaurant Kitchen Employee Hygiene

Employee Hygiene and Touchless

Kitchen technology for employees has improved over the years but touchless screens might just be the next generation of “touch technology”, This is a guest article by Laurence Cuni of MZ Technologie. For more information visit their website

PART I – THE BENEFITS

In the fast-paced environment of a quick-service restaurant (QSR), efficiency and cleanliness are crucial for success. A growing trend in this space is adopting touchless screen technologies to operate touchscreens. Traditional touchscreen interfaces can be challenging to use and maintain in the kitchen, where workers often handle food with dirty or greasy hands or wear gloves. New technology can result in productivity challenges, hygiene concerns, and increased device wear and tear. Touchless technology solves these challenges, providing significant benefits for cleanliness, health, productivity, and long-term cost savings.

1. Enhanced Cleanliness and Hygiene

Dirt, grease, and moisture are significant factors for touchscreens in QSR kitchens. Workers handling food with bare hands or gloves must interact with these devices for various tasks, such as adjusting timers, changing orders, or monitoring food preparation.

For example, a kitchen could use gesture controls to adjust timers, voice-activated systems for changing orders, and proximity sensors to monitor food preparation. This minimizes the buildup of grease, food particles, and other contaminants on the surface and helps reduce the spread of germs.

This shift towards touchless operation not only helps kitchens maintain higher hygiene standards but also significantly relieves hygiene concerns, providing a sense of reassurance. In environments where cross-contamination is a significant concern, touchless technology ensures food safety, further enhancing this feeling of reassurance.

2. Limiting Germ Propagation

Traditional touchscreens serve as high-contact surfaces in kitchens, often touched by multiple employees throughout a shift. Frequent contact increases the risk of germ transmission between staff, especially when handwashing practices are not enforced. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of minimizing contact with shared surfaces to reduce the spread of viruses and bacteria.

By integrating touchless technologies in the kitchen, QSR operators can limit the spread of germs, thereby providing a protective shield for both employees and customers. This sense of protection is further enhanced by the fact that workers can perform their tasks without ever needing to make physical contact with the touchscreen. This greatly reduces the risk of contamination and germ propagation, promoting a healthier work environment and protecting both employees and customers.

3. Extended Lifespan of Touchscreens

Another significant benefit of touchless technology in QSR kitchens is the potential for extending the lifespan of touchscreens. Frequent direct interaction with touchscreens, especially with greasy or wet hands, can lead to the deterioration of screen quality over time. Screens can become scratched, coated with layers of grime, or damaged from excessive pressure or improper cleaning.

Touchless interfaces eliminate these problems by removing the need for direct physical contact. As a result, touchscreens experience less wear and tear, preserving their functionality and appearance for longer. This factor translates to fewer repairs and replacements, reducing downtime caused by malfunctioning screens.

In addition to protecting the screen, touchless technology reduces the need for harsh cleaning methods. Traditional touchscreens require frequent cleaning with chemical solutions to maintain cleanliness, which can degrade screen coatings and contribute to long-term damage. With touchless systems, the frequency and intensity of cleaning can be minimized, further extending the lifespan of the devices.

However, it’s important to note that touchless technology is highly adaptable and can be used for a variety of tasks in a kitchen. There may be a learning curve for employees to adapt to these new systems, but the benefits far outweigh the initial adjustment period. Another possible application is for outdoor touchscreens, in harsh weather conditions, such as on a cruise ship, in maritime environments where waterproof solutions are necessary and available, or in ski resorts, where operating with gloves is a must-have!

4. Enhanced Productivity and Workflow

In a QSR kitchen, speed and accuracy are vital to maintaining productivity. Employees are often under pressure to meet tight deadlines while ensuring that food is prepared and delivered quickly. Touchscreens are critical for managing orders, tracking inventory, and coordinating kitchen operations. However, traditional touchscreens can slow down productivity, particularly when workers must pause to remove gloves or clean their hands before interacting with the devices.

Touchless technology streamlines kitchen workflows by allowing employees to operate screens without needing to stop and clean their hands or remove gloves. Gesture controls, for instance, enable workers to perform simple tasks with a wave of their hands. At the same time, voice-activated systems can allow them to adjust settings or retrieve information without physically touching the screen.Here is the rewritten text based on the input:

Reducing screen malfunctions due to touchless operation also helps maintain smooth kitchen workflows. Broken or malfunctioning touchscreens can cause significant disruptions, slowing order processing and leading to longer customer wait times. Touchless technology ensures that these systems remain operational and practical by preventing damage to touchscreens, contributing to a more productive kitchen environment.

5. Cost Savings Through Reduced Downtime and Maintenance

Touchless technology benefits productivity and delivers significant cost savings for QSR operators. Traditional touchscreens are prone to damage and wear, which leads to frequent repairs and replacements. Downtime caused by malfunctioning touchscreens can result in delays and lost revenue as kitchens struggle to keep up with customer orders. By reducing physical contact with the screens, touchless systems help prevent these issues, leading to fewer breakdowns and a longer lifespan for the devices. This factor reduces the need for costly repairs and replacements, helping QSR operators save money in the long run and feel financially secure.

In addition, fewer maintenance interruptions mean that employees can continue to work efficiently without dealing with screen failures or waiting for technical support. Reducing downtime contributes to higher overall productivity, allowing kitchens to meet customer demand without delays.

PART I – Conclusion

Touchless technology represents a game-changing innovation in QSR kitchens, offering numerous benefits that improve cleanliness, reduce germ propagation, extend the lifespan of touchscreens, enhance productivity, and deliver cost savings. As the demand for

operational efficiency and food safety grows, adopting touchless systems will help QSR operators stay competitive while maintaining a healthy, productive work environment. This shift protects employees and customers and ensures that kitchens can operate smoothly and profitably, even in the most fast-paced conditions.

In the upcoming PART II, we will delve into the specific types of touchless technology available for QSR kitchens, their features, and how they can be integrated into existing operations.

