Airport & Airline Accessibility ADA Kiosks

Airport & Airline Accessibility — See us at FTE Oct28-30 Long Beach

Join us at FTE in Long Beach. We will be displaying Braille labels for use in airports and airlines with SysTech and Ken Parnell in E12. Given the show is in California makes it even more relevant for Braille. Amazon Hubs just upgraded all of their Hubs in California to meet specific California spec. Have you?

Long Beach has its problems as does San Diego (50+ SITA kiosks)

Along with audio, one of the mandated requirements for ADA Accessibility are braille labels, especially ones that last…

Quote — “As I had mentioned I am trying to figure out who handles the Airline Industry ticketing Kiosks, every time I travel, I see what is being installed on ticketing Kiosks or the lack of and I know that we can provide a much superior product that will last and hold up to the heavy public exposure keeping the Kiosk 100% ADA compliant and legible. I was stuck in Long Beach due to flight / weather cancellations for the last two days and had plenty of time to stare at their ticketing kiosks”, said Ken Parnell.

At SysTech Displays, we offer a wide range of standard Braille decal sets, voice guidance signage, audio signage, and network decals for most makes and models of ATMs. We also have an in-house design team that can help with custom ATM signage.

All our products are manufactured in the USA at our state-of-the-art facility in Northern California with our proprietary “Solid Dot” technology that stays 100% ADA compliant for the life of the decal.

