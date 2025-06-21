LG Digital Signage News – Hotels and C-Stores

Digital Signage News from LG

News from LG Digital Signage in Hotels with next gen system and also for Convenience Stores with new system. Pro-series of products.

LG Digital Signage For C-Stores [article]

LG Electronics has rolled out LG ProActive360, a new digital signage management solution designed to keep your screens running and your business focused on customers, not troubleshooting. Here’s the rundown:

Perspective

LG has had SuperSign for years. Typically the LG reps haven’t been super aggressive selling it against software partners (unlike Samsung and VXT). This should make it easier for C-Stores to monetize their displays with ads.

What’s New?

LG ProActive360 is a managed service platform with three tiers: Silver, Gold, and Platinum.

The core promise: maximize signage uptime, minimize headaches, and turn every screen into a business asset—not an IT burden1.

How It Works

Silver Tier: Active device management and monitoring keep your signage network connected and performing at near 100% uptime. Remote firmware updates, Chromium Long-term Support, and flexible power scheduling are built in. LG’s monitoring tools instantly detect issues—black screens, frozen content, playback errors—so you don’t have to. LG’s expert team diagnoses problems, provides root cause analysis, and manages warranty claims directly with your onsite staff1.

Gold Tier (Coming Soon): Adds collaborative content management: LG’s “Virtual White Glove” service works with your creative team to upload, schedule, and preview campaigns. Content is published across all devices, with full reporting and ongoing updates to keep messaging fresh and on target1.

Platinum Tier (Coming Soon): Unlocks Digital-Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising, including programmatic ad approval and brand safety. Turns your signage network into a revenue generator by connecting your screens with advertisers targeting your audience1.



Bottom Line:

LG ProActive360 is about proactive management—not waiting for things to break. It’s a turnkey solution for retailers and system integrators who want their digital signage to be reliable, relevant, and profitable, all with minimal IT hassle. The future of signage is managed, monitored, and monetized—just the way we like it1.

LG Debuts ‘Pro Centric+’ for Hotels

LG Electronics has launched Pro:Centric+, its next-gen hotel TV platform, aiming to make in-room displays true business assets for hoteliers. Debuting at HITEC 2025, Pro:Centric+ is all about turning the hotel TV from a simple guest amenity into a central hub for operations, revenue, and guest engagement1. — Hospitality Technology article