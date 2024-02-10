Clover POS – Restaurant Kiosk ROI – Three Examples

Restaurant Kiosk ROI with Clover POS

Restaurant Kiosk ROI review of three different restaurant kiosk deployments and the return on investment numbers (and dollars) including cost savings. For full article and study click here.

Summary

Self-ordering kiosks in restaurants : This is a white paper that analyzes the financial benefits of using self-ordering kiosks in three different types of restaurants: a taqueria, a burger restaurant, and a ramen restaurant 1 .

: This is a white paper that analyzes the financial benefits of using self-ordering kiosks in three different types of restaurants: a taqueria, a burger restaurant, and a ramen restaurant . Reduced labor expenses and increased sales : The study shows how the kiosks can help the restaurants save on labor costs, increase customer satisfaction, and boost sales through suggestive selling features that offer additional items to customers.

: The study shows how the kiosks can help the restaurants save on labor costs, increase customer satisfaction, and boost sales through suggestive selling features that offer additional items to customers. Return on investment and impact on owner’s pay : Thestudy calculates the return on investment (ROI) for each restaurant based on the initial and ongoing costs of the kiosks, the reduced labor expenses, and the increased profit from suggestive selling 2 . It also estimates the impact of the kiosks on the owner’s take-home pay per month and per year.

: Thestudy calculates the return on investment (ROI) for each restaurant based on the initial and ongoing costs of the kiosks, the reduced labor expenses, and the increased profit from suggestive selling . It also estimates the impact of the kiosks on the owner’s take-home pay per month and per year. Conclusion and recommendation: The conclusion is that self-ordering kiosks are a valuable investment for restaurant owners looking to improve their financial well-being and stay competitive in the evolving hospitality industry3. It also suggests that franchise groups should consider the large-scale impact of this technology on their strategic goals and initiatives.

Quote Review

“We’ve reviewed hundreds of ROI case studies and by far this is the most detailed look, by the numbers, that we have seen for restaurant kiosk ROI and in particular Clover POS with Samsung kiosk”, said Kiosk Industry manager Craig Allen Keefner, with over 40 years experience.

Excerpt

The taqueria operates nine or ten hours a day, depending on the day of the week. They are open seven days a week, excluding holidays. Their entry level employees are paid an average of $14.24 per hour. When factoring in an 8% burden they measure their employee cost at $15.38 per hour.

To evaluate the return on investment (ROI) for the taqueria, we consider the initial investment (in this case two kiosks), the monthly costs, reduced labor expenses, and increased sales due to suggestive selling features. It also took less than seven weeks for this restaurant to make back their investment in kiosks.

INITIAL INVESTMENT: $7,720

» Weekly Costs: $38.77 (for two kiosks)

» Reduced Labor Expenses: Approximately $384.50 per week

» Increased Profit: Estimated weekly increase of $763.51

» ROI: Calculated as (Net Annual Benefit / Initial Investment) x 100

» ROI for taqueria: (57,697 – 2,016) / 7,720 = 747%

About Nanonation

Clover POS Video