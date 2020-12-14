New contactless temperature kiosk from Frank Mayer
Frank Mayer releases new temperature kiosk priced at $1950. Made in the US. Instead of the usual forehead measurement the new model uses the wrist. That will increase accuracy and eliminate a lot of variables the forehead systems entail.
To support CDC compliance this unit provides the approved question and answer protocol.
A RFID proximity reader is provided for reading ID badges along with a barcode scanner. This facilitates employee monitoring.
Contactless Temperature Kiosk Brochure
The Screening Process
- An employee or visitor is greeted by a welcome screen and instructed to either answer compliance questions or scan their ID for a wrist temperature scan.
- If the temperature is normal and health questions are compliant, the screen turns green and alerts the user that he or she has passed.
- If a person is noncompliant, a message appears asking the employee to step aside and wait for a second verification.
- Text or email alerts are immediately sent to designated individuals regarding health screening and temperature data.
From the Frank Mayer website —
The best temperature screening kiosk for touch-free monitoring, our Contactless Temperature Kiosk quickly checks body temperatures using an infrared sensor which measures the wrist.
Customized with a contactless ID reader and wrist scan, the temperature kiosk is an efficient way to screen groups of people quickly and in a safe manner.
Kiosk Features
- Contactless ID Reader with Pass/Fail Convenience or Health Compliance Option
The kiosk offers a contactless ID reader with rapid pass/fail results to reduce wait times in high traffic environments. A more comprehensive screening using customizable questions regarding health symptoms can be applied at no additional cost.
- Infrared Temperature Sensor Technology
Temperature sensing technology measures body temperature through the wrist and is accurate within a half degree Fahrenheit.
- Real-Time Data
Text or email alerts are immediately sent to designated individuals regarding health screening and temperature data.
- Secure Record of Compliance Traceability
Answers to screening questions and temperature readings are recorded using nondescript user identification.
Frequently Asked Questions
More Frank Mayer information
- Patient Check In Kiosk – Advantage Series
- Temperature Kiosks Mitigate Spread of COVID-19
- Cannabis Kiosks – 5 Questions with David Anzia
- Grubbrr Self-Order Kiosks
- FMA Magazine Summer 2020 – Temperature Kiosk Screening. Video Game Retail, Restaurant Kiosks & Visual Merchandising
- Five Reasons Restaurant Need Self-Service Kiosks – GRUBBRR
- Temperature Kiosk with Remote Services Frank Mayer & Associates, Inc.
- DMV Kiosks – New DMV kiosk Hawaii
- Self Service Kiosk FAQ by Frank Mayer & Associates, Inc.
- Kiosk Benefits, Point-of-Purchase Trends & Merchandise Display
- Retail Kiosk News – Frank Mayer Launches New Website
- Retail Cannabis Store Need Cannabis Self-Order?
- First All-Digital Restaurant In Oakland
- FMagazine Fall 2019 – Accessible Kiosks, Merchandising Displays and Best Design
- Self service DMV kiosks