Case Study – Photo Kiosks with Facial Recognition

Showtime Pictures at Georgia Aquarium

Photo concession kiosks deliver fun for aquarium visitors

Showtime Pictures, a respected name in photo concessions that provides photography services to attractions across the nation, partnered with Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. to deliver kiosks with facial recognition technology to the Georgia Aquarium.

Facial Recognition Technology Kiosks

Instead of manning the location with staff, the company’s objective was to utilize kiosks equipped with high-definition cameras and facial recognition technology to identify and pull up images of visitors exploring the aquarium.  The kiosks not only needed sophisticated cameras and facial technology, but also required large touchscreens, barcode scanners, and payment devices for guests to purchase photo packages. In addition, the kiosks had to meet ADA requirements.

A Wall Kiosk to Preserve Space

To maintain floorspace, Showtime Pictures opted for a variation of Frank Mayer and Associates’ wall-mounted kiosk and designed the unit with LED lights to give a soft glow that matches the aquarium’s aesthetic.  The innovative program has proven popular, and the company has plans to expand the facial recognition photo concession kiosks to more locations in the future.

