Custom Kiosks – Check Out New KT Group Website!

KT Group Unveils New Website Showcasing Global Kiosk Capabilities

KT Group today announced the launch of kioskterminals.com, a fully revamped digital platform designed to showcase its comprehensive self-service kiosk solutions, global manufacturing capabilities, and two decades of industry leadership.

As the definitive resource for retail, betting, hospitality, QSR and beyond, the new site brings together KT Group’s portfolio – culminating in over 28,000 kiosks deployed globally – with deep-dive insights into its proprietary Whizz product line and end-to-end service offering.

A renewed digital presence

The redesigned kioskterminals.com delivers an intuitive, modern experience that highlights:

The Whizz Range: a modular, design-led lineup of flagship kiosks – including Whizz, Whizz XX, Whizz Arc, and Whizz Neo – built for flexibility, durability, and global deployment.

Business Insights: a retrospective on two decades of kiosk innovation – from NCR’s first compact self‑checkout kiosk to high-performing installations for top-tier betting operators.

Services & Solutions: an in-depth overview of KT Group’s full-turnkey capabilities, from tailored design and rapid prototyping to certifications and large-scale manufacturing.

Built to scale, engineered for excellence

“The launch of our new website represents more than just a facelift – it signals our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of self-service technology,” said Kenneth Larsen, CEO of KT Group. “With international production facilities and over 20 years of successful scaled manufacturing for numerous organizations, we empower brands to scale quickly and confidently. It’s never been easier to do just that with the launch of our new site.”

KT Group’s self-service deployments span the globe, delivering enhanced customer experiences across cinema, retail, hospitality, and sports betting. The modernized site offers business owners the access to technical resources, case studies, and product comparison tools they need to make informed decisions.

Explore the future of self-service

Visitors to kioskterminals.com can now:

Compare technical specifications and configurations of the complete Whizz range.

Discover KT Group’s manufacturing standards, global footprint, and certification credentials.

Access client stories across multiple sectors, including retail checkout, foreign exchange, and sports betting terminals.

For more information or to discuss a potential project, please reach out to:

Kenneth Larsen

CEO, KT Group

sales@kioskterminals.eu

kioskterminals.com

About KT Group

KT Group is a globally recognized provider of full-turnkey self-service kiosk solutions, delivering durable, scalable hardware and software platforms to support retail, betting, ticketing, and hospitality environments. Since its founding in 2005, KT Group has delivered tens of thousands of kiosks worldwide, supported by ISO-certified manufacturing and a presence across Europe, North America, and Asia.

