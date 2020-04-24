Last Updated on April 25, 2020 at 10:11 am

Antibacterial Kiosk – UVC – A Look Back

Editors Note: Back in 2016, four years ago, we were given an award for developing UV-C technology embedded in a patient check-in kiosk. We looked at many potential solutions and the final two candidates were UV-C and Copper. Copper has some real advantages and it has the data and the approvals to go along with it. Like any other solution though it has its disadvantages. It kills bacteria but the rate of kill is slower. It is safer but it is more expensive. A targeted comprehensive approach to battling bacteria is the best approach. In the end for the kiosk UV-C was the clear winner. The question might be why were more not sold then. Good question. And we think the answer is again, a combination of factors. The two primary ones is 1st there was no subsequent independent lab testing. That costs money and a small company must be frugal. Secondly, the cost premium. Too often customers, even those in the public health sector, see the cheaper price and make the short term cheaper selection.

Four years later they are maybe adding all types of antibacterial protection and issuing press releases how they are “now” better serving their patients. They could have been sending out PRs that from the get go they have always cared. Plus they would’ve saved the additional money. And likely fewer patients might have been infected at the hospital.

For a full wrap on antibacterial solutions including Copper and UV-C see the main Antibacterial page here onsite. We’ve included at the bottom of the article below, the useful UV-C links.

Our recommendations for these technologies at the current time?

Copper plodding on fixtures, handles in facilities is good idea

Spot cleaning with handheld UV-C during maintenance cycles is good

There are now UV-C systems for ceiling lights which sanitize the air in the room (think sitting in dentist office or chair e.g.)

The following is the original posted press release from 4 years ago.

Original Source: was — http://www.latestsharenews.com/story/83966/connected-technology-solutions-takes-innovation-award-for-uvc-disinfecting-light-for-kiosks.html

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI – 11 May, 2016 – Connected Technology Solutions, a Menomonee Falls, Wis., based manufacturer of kiosks and related self-service technology, has been named a winner of the 2016 I.Q. Innovation Awards for CleanTouch™, its ultra-effective UV-C light surface sanitizing solution.

CleanTouch™ is available on the company’s Patient Passport Express®, which is marketed as part of the CTS Healthcare Services® division. The PPE is a robust kiosk that provides check-in, bill-pay and other patient-facing functions at many of the country’s leading healthcare facilities, such as Cleveland Clinic, Ohio State University Health Systems and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

By employing a continuous bath of UV-C light across the kiosk’s touch surfaces, CleanTouch™ rapidly kills up to 99.9-percent of bacteria and viruses, leaving the screen clean for subsequent users. After each transaction, when the user steps away, a quick 30-second wash of light disinfects the screen, making it clean and ready for the next patient.

The award ceremony was held in Milwaukee the week of May 17th. Sharing the stage with CTS were such nationally known companies as Astronautics Corp. of America, Briggs & Stratton and Fiserv Inc. Accepting the award for CTS were Jared Timm and Craig Keefner.

Note – Another very cool company there in a speaking role was Scanalytics which does floor sensors for measuring footfall. Impressive stuff.

UV-C Resources