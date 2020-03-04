AntiBacterial Kiosk Solutions

March Coronvirus Update:

PDI has been monitoring the COVID-19 epidemic (SARS-CoV-2 virus), previously identified as 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), to provide you the most current information to help manage this outbreak. The CDC has recently issued additional recommendations for surface disinfection, including recommendations for the use of an EPA-approved disinfectant with emerging viral pathogens claims. This letter supersedes previous letter issued on January 30, 2020.

Super Sani-Cloth ® Wipes, Sani-Cloth ® AF3 Wipes, and Sani-Cloth ® Bleach Wipes meet the criteria for the EPA emerging viral pathogens claim. PDI has submitted the addition of the required language for this claim on these master labels to the EPA and is awaiting expedited approval. Recently launched products, including Sani-Cloth ® Prime Wipes, Sani-Prime ® Spray, Sani-24 ® Spray, and Sani-HyPerCideTM Spray already have the EPA emerging viral pathogens claim on their master labels.

Recommended Wipe — Super Sani-Cloth is what we would recommend. It is the most equipment friendly wipe that is on the list.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus still has not been made readily available by the CDC for testing. The CDC states: “If there are no available EPA-registered products that have an approved emerging viral pathogens claim for COVID-19, products with label claims against human coronaviruses should be used according to label instructions.” The following PDI products have label claims against human coronaviruses:

Handheld cleaning would include after-hours with handheld UV device (example here is Blade). $500

Bad Data

A year or so ago an article on dirty McDonalds touchscreens came out in London tabloid and while proved inaccurate there are those that have used it to create a certain fear factor. We have articles here on the site which can help.

Employees

Training employees to clean their hands and then to clean the public surfaces on regular basis is best practice

Do employees get paid sick time or do they have to come into work and potentially infect people?

You’ve opted not to use the cleaned kiosk and go to the counter. How close is that McDonalds person to you talking to you and how many people have been talking in that zone? Drive Thru’s get a lot busier.

But what about your cellphone?

Because phones get so dirty, they’re as important to keep clean as your hands. But you can’t lather, rinse, repeat your phone with soap and water — so that’s where alternative cleaning methods come into play, such as UV lights that disinfect your device.

A new study conducted by PhoneSoap, a company that sells UV sanitizing devices for your phones, has found that the surface of the average device is 18 times dirtier than a public restroom. In an interview with Mashable, co-founder Dan Barnes says PhoneSoap calls phones “the third hand you never wash.”

Antimicrobial and antibacterial solutions for touchscreens and kiosks have been around a long time and there has been improvements over the years. Important in the self-service terminal that the treatment does not affect the touchscreen

The primary difference between antibacterial and antimicrobial substances is the types of microorganisms they act upon. While antibacterial products prevent the development of bacteria, antimicrobial agents such as alcohol-based hand sanitizers prevent the spread of bacteria, fungi, and some viruses. This is a much broader scope of protection than the protection found in antibacterial products.

Cleansing wipes are one type of product that is available as both an antibacterial product and an antimicrobial product. Antibacterial hand wipes kill bacteria, while antimicrobial wipes kill bacteria plus other microorganisms that can cause human illness. Both antibacterial and antimicrobial wipes can be a component of effective hand hygiene.

PDI Easy Screen

Compatible touchscreen cleaner that works.

• Features the power of 70% isopropyl alcohol (IPA)

• Fast-drying, No residue, Anti-fogging, Anti-streaking

• Rapidly cleans dirt, grime, fingerprints, and smudges

• Compatible with touchscreen healthcare equipment, including Corning® Gorilla® Glass (3 and 4)1, Sapphire glass, Aluminum silicate, Acrylic Glass, Etched glass, Stainless steel, and more! MSDS Sheet.

Sanitech Information

SurfaceClean is a hospital-grade cleaner disinfectant that kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria on hard, non-porous surfaces.

SurfaceClean- enhances the effectiveness of our antimicrobial coatings by properly preparing surfaces for antimicrobial treatment

SurfaceClean is designed for use prior to the application of long lasting antimicrobial products. It is also recommended for regular maintenance cleaning.

SurfaceClean is a cost effective and easy to use solution. SurfaceClean is available in 32 ounce spray bottles and 1 or 5 gallon containers.

SurfaceClean Disinfects and Eliminates:

99% of Germs and Bacteria Healthcare associated MRSA Community associated MRSA H1N1 Flu Virus SARS Avian Influenza Hepatitis Mumps Rhinovirus Rotovirus



For how long?

SurfaceAide XL delivers durability, safety and affordability to protect vital surfaces from the growth of bacteria, mold and fungi 24/7 for up to 90 days. SurfaceAide XL Generates an environmentally friendly, non-leaching antimicrobial barrier on surfaces that is non-toxic and non-sensitizing

Promotes long-term reduction of harmful bacteria, mold and fungi on surfaces

Minimizes the presence of microbes on touch points that can serve as transfer routes for bacteria from surface-to-skin

One application effectively fights the growth of bacteria, mold and fungi, non-stop on surfaces for up to 90 days

Proactively and continually prevents odor, staining and deterioration caused by bacteria, fungi, mold and mildew

Can be safely and easily applied without affecting day to day operations

Invisible, odorless and will not affect the appearance or performance of treated surfaces

Since SurfaceAide XL does not leach, the organism cannot emerge as a new resistant microbe or “super bug”

does not leach, the organism cannot emerge as a new resistant microbe or “super bug” Essentially dimethyl ammonium chlorides

DISINFECTANTS SUCH AS PDI

Spec Sheet Safety Data Sheet – link – ingredients/etc Technical Data sheet – link Fast contact time allows for a quick room turnover Compatible with a broad range of surfaces and equipment in healthcare Meets CDC, OSHA and CMS Tag F441 guidelines Bactericidal, Tuberculocidal, Virucidal 55% Alcohol and dimethyl benzyl ammonium chlorides Effective against 30 microorganisms in 2 minutes including the following MDROs, bloodborne pathogens and viruses:1 Acinetobacter baumannii Klebsiella pneumoniae Candida albicans ESBL producing E. coli Influenza A MRSA VRE HIV HBV HCV



Clorox Professional – Link – competes with PDI. Using “Quat Alcohol”.

Here is the Clorox info. Same as PDI but percentages are not revealed. Price is different I am guessing.

AEGIS INFO

Treated vs. Untreated Surface — The unique AEGIS Microbe Shield is a fabric enhancement that gives the treated surface active antibacterial action. The germ-killing action is the result of a micro polymer coating, which mechanically destroys bacteria, mold, fungus and their allergens on contact. AEGIS contains no chemicals, is not consumed by microorganisms, and remains effective for the life of the product.

COPPER AND ALLOYS

Copper alloys have the advantages of not only killing “bad bacteria” but they continue to kill it. Chart compares copper, brass and stainless.

And yes copper has an ROI model based on cost savings.

UV-C Antibacterial Light

Another antibacterial tool is UV-C light. It however has many cautions.

What Are Germicidal Lamps?

Germicidal lamps emit radiation in the UV-C portion of the ultraviolet (UV) spectrum, which includes wavelengths between 100 and 280 nanometers (nm). The lamps are used in a variety of applications where disinfection is the primary concern, including air and water purification, food and beverage protection, and sterilization of sensitive tools such as medical instruments. Germicidal light destroys the ability of bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens to multiply by deactivating their reproductive capabilities. The average bacteria may be killed in 10 seconds at a distance of 6 inches from the lamp. The wavelength with the greatest effectiveness is 253.7 nm, which defines the germicidal lamp category with optimized wavelength for maximum absorption by nucleic acids. Germicidal lamps that generate energy wavelengths shorter than 250 nm (particularly 185 nm) are very effective in producing ozone, which is required for certain applications to oxidize organic compounds.

Hazard and Risks from Germicidal Lamp UV Radiation

UV radiation (UVR) used in most germicidal bulbs is harmful to both skin and eyes, and germicidal bulbs should not be used in any fixture or application that was not designed specifically to prevent exposure to humans or animals. UVR is not felt immediately; in fact, the user may not realize the danger until after the exposure has caused damage. Symptoms typically occur 4 to 24 hours after exposure. The effects on skin are of two types: acute and chronic. Acute effects appear within a few hours of exposure, while chronic effects are long-lasting and cumulative and may not appear for years. An acute effect of UVR is redness of the skin called erythema (similar to sunburn). Chronic effects include accelerated skin aging and skin cancer. UVR is absorbed in the outer layers of the eye – the cornea and conjunctiva. Acute overexposure leads to a painful temporary inflammation, mainly of the cornea, known as photokeratitis. Subsequent overexposure to the UV is unlikely because of the pain involved. Chronic exposure leads to an increased risk of certain types of ocular cataracts. Working unprotected for even a few minutes can cause injury. It is possible to calculate the threshold for acute effects and to set exposure limits. It is not possible, however, to calculate threshold for chronic effects; therefore, because no exposure level is safe, exposure should be reduced as much as possible.

UV-C Resources

