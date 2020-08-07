Last Updated on
The Kiosk Manufacturer Association recently participated in a temperature kiosk market report conducted by IPVM, one of the premier sources for video surveillance. Video surveillance is not the only market that has pivoted to medical device sales (admitted or not). Kiosk suppliers, hard hit by COVID-19, have also joined this emerging segment.
Inside this report, based on an interview with Craig Keefner, the manager of Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA) and editor of Kiosk Industry (KI), IPVMe examines where the kiosk market was before COVID-19 and how kiosk suppliers have rapidly ramped up temperature screening offerings.
As a public service it should be noted that some of the investigative research that IPVM conducted identified one of the main Chinese producers of temperature kiosks and many of the American companies relabelling those products, with widely varying profit margins. You can request a list of those products from the KMA.
Some of the recommended models and manufacturers by the KMA include:
- KIOSK Information Systems’ Temperature Screening Kiosk
- OLEA Kiosks’ Temperature Screening Kiosk
- Frank Mayer and Associates’ Remote Temperature Screening Kiosk
- Nanonation Temperature Screening Kiosk
- Pyramid Computer Janus Temperature Screening Kiosk
- 22Miles “TempDefend” Temperature Screening Kiosk
- Evoke Creative Temperature Check Station
Committees and Working Group
If you would like to participate in the ADA Accessibility working group or the PCI EMV user group please contact craig@kma.global. Issues such as tactile interfaces and audio navigation of POS are some issues that we are currently exploring. Interesting how PCI and ADA can crossover. Members include representatives of the RNIB and the National Federation of the Blind. The KMA is a Participating Organization with the PCI Security Standards Council
Upcoming Webinars
KMA Products – Tailored specifically for coronavirus product offerings are the following:
- Temperature kiosks for screening and fever detection. Over 20 solutions to choose from and they range from less than a $1000 to more than $25K depending on regulatory approval and accuracy.
- Outdoor kiosk solutions for temperature check, ticketing and screening.
- Kiosk Software such as Protection As A Service, non-touch touchless software and more.
- Touchless Solutions – range from modified IR, foot pedal, gesture, voice-nav and more.
- Free and Discounted Covid-related hardware and software solutions. Includes portable digital signage, hand sanitizer kiosks, Sani-holders for sanitizer (designed and used by Panera e.g.).
- Cashless – Cash-2-Card self-service kiosks create a frictionless interaction between customer and cashier.
KMA News
If your company, organization, association, local, city, state or federal agency would like to explore assistance on ADA, EMV or Health, please contact craig@kma.global or call 720-324-1837.
