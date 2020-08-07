Last Updated on August 7, 2020 at 11:52 am

The Kiosk Manufacturer Association recently participated in a temperature kiosk market report conducted by IPVM, one of the premier sources for video surveillance. Video surveillance is not the only market that has pivoted to medical device sales (admitted or not). Kiosk suppliers, hard hit by COVID-19, have also joined this emerging segment.

Inside this report, based on an interview with Craig Keefner, the manager of Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA) and editor of Kiosk Industry (KI), IPVMe examines where the kiosk market was before COVID-19 and how kiosk suppliers have rapidly ramped up temperature screening offerings.

As a public service it should be noted that some of the investigative research that IPVM conducted identified one of the main Chinese producers of temperature kiosks and many of the American companies relabelling those products, with widely varying profit margins. You can request a list of those products from the KMA.

Some of the recommended models and manufacturers by the KMA include:

KMA Products – Tailored specifically for coronavirus product offerings are the following:

Temperature kiosks for screening and fever detection. Over 20 solutions to choose from and they range from less than a $1000 to more than $25K depending on regulatory approval and accuracy.

Outdoor kiosk solutions for temperature check, ticketing and screening.

Kiosk Software such as Protection As A Service, non-touch touchless software and more.

Touchless Solutions – range from modified IR, foot pedal, gesture, voice-nav and more.

Free and Discounted Covid-related hardware and software solutions. Includes portable digital signage, hand sanitizer kiosks, Sani-holders for sanitizer (designed and used by Panera e.g.).

Cashless – Cash-2-Card self-service kiosks create a frictionless interaction between customer and cashier.

