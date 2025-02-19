Kiosk Hall Of Fame 2025 Nomination Kenneth Larsen

KT Group’s CEO Kenneth Larsen Nominated for Induction into the Kiosk Hall of Fame

KT Group is proud to announce that its founder and CEO, Kenneth Larsen, has been nominated for induction into the prestigious Kiosk Hall of Fame 2025. This honor recognizes Kenneth’s 20 years of leadership, innovation, and impact in the self-service industry.

The Kiosk Industry Association selects Hall of Fame nominees based on their dedication to advancing the industry and shaping its future. Kenneth’s visionary leadership has positioned KT Group as a global leader, delivering over 28,000 kiosk terminals across multiple industries, including retail, ticketing, pharmacy, and betting.

“This nomination is a testament to the hard work of our entire team and the strong partnerships we’ve built over the years,” said Kenneth Larsen. “As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved, and how those achievements have put me in contention for such a prestigious position. But we always look ahead as a company, and so I’m excited for the future of kiosk innovation, and the part KT Group will play in that innovation.”

Since founding KT Group in 2005, Kenneth has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing large-scale kiosk deployments. After forging strategic partnerships in China, Kenneth’s forward-thinking approach led KT Group to expand internationally, leveraging industrial production powerhouses to deliver kiosks that find the balance between cost efficiency and quality engineering. Today, KT Group’s self-service solutions are integral to some of the world’s leading businesses, ensuring seamless customer experiences across high-traffic environments.

As KT Group continues to push the boundaries of self-service technology, this nomination serves as recognition of both past achievements and future ambitions. Voting for the Kiosk Hall of Fame 2025 is now open, and supporters can cast their votes through the Kiosk Industry Association’s official portal.

KT Group is a globally recognised provider of full-turnkey self-service kiosk solutions designed to meet the diverse requirements of clients. With expertise centered on crafting self-service kiosks and digital signage terminals that exceed client expectations, KT Group has solidified its position as a leading international manufacturer in the field.

