Digital Signage Tradeshow – KMA Sponsors and Exhibits at DSE 2022

Denver 12/15 Digital Signage Blog – The kiosk association KMA recently served as media sponsor for InfoComm and AVIXA. Following up on that KMA is an association sponsor for the upcoming DSE 2022 digital signage tradeshow in Vegas in March. KMA also will be a participating exhibitor with a 10×20 booth #6906.

Craig Keefner, manager of the Industry Group said, “Interactive digital signage projects have been increasing every year from large wayfinding to spectacular convention center signage to smart city deployments to drive-thru menu boards. Half of the rfps in the our space are digital signage related. Expanded our coverage and involvement in signage only makes sense for our sponsors. We are happy to follow the lead of other respected groups such as Peerless-AV, Sixteen-Nine and TSI Touch in supporting this specific next generation digital signage tradeshow that our industry deserves.”

For more information contact [email protected] or call 720-324-1837

About DSE Digital Signage Tradeshow

DSE has been the leading event for the digital signage industry for 15 years. Questex acquired the assets in early 2021, and will build on that legacy as the preeminent event and digital platform for the digital signage industry, showcasing innovations in technology, market applications and creative educational content.

Questex will combine its capabilities and experience as the leading information and events company focused on the experience economy with input from the industry including past sponsors, exhibitors and attendees to deliver an updated and renewed DSE for the industry going forward.

With an increased focus on reaching key end-user markets for digital solutions and experiences, DSE will harness other audiences and platforms in hotels, hospitality, travel, healthcare, entertainment, education, sensors and communications technology and more.

