CREATE DENVER – Restaurant Tech in Denver – Kiosk Association August

DENVER, Colo., Aug. 16, 2022 — See Kiosk Association in Denver, September 19-21 at the CREATE Show, the Future of Foodservice. We are sponsoring Ask the Expert with Chipotle and if you are a restaurant exec wanting to attend, we can save you $500 with a free pass. Just email [email protected] with your details.

Coming up in November is Digital Signage Expo 2022 in Vegas. We’ll be there in booth 617. Next month we are participating in a webinar on service and logistics with Pitney Bowes.

* Feature article this month is Kiosk Privacy Is About To Get Far More Complicated. Evan Schuman looks at the healthcare segment and HIPAA considerations.

* On AVIXA is our article on Volta and it’s over a billion views milestone for its EV charging stations

* Digital Menu Boards – a big deal announced on the selection of the global provider for digital menu board CMS provider for McDonald’s (worldwide).

REGULATORY NEWS:

* The U.S. Access Board is releasing its scope of work (aka ANPRM) this month for all types of self-service including Point-Of-Sale. They will be accepting comments and all entities are encouraged to provide comments. Link ( //kioskindustry.org/regulatory-news-ada-kiosk-pos-kiosks-and-ev-charging-update/ ). Earlier they released guidelines for EV Charging to the ball rolling.

For more information contact [email protected] or visit //kioskindustry.org/. Since 1996 for 26 years serving the self-service technology market.

