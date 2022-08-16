CREATE DENVER – Restaurant Tech in Denver – Kiosk Association August

By | August 16, 2022
kiosk association kma logo bw

CREATE Denver Restaurant Technology Event in Denver

News release on APnews and PRnewswire

DENVER, Colo., Aug. 16, 2022 — See Kiosk Association in Denver, September 19-21 at the CREATE Show, the Future of Foodservice. We are sponsoring Ask the Expert with Chipotle and if you are a restaurant exec wanting to attend, we can save you $500 with a free pass. Just email [email protected] with your details.

Coming up in November is Digital Signage Expo 2022 in Vegas. We’ll be there in booth 617. Next month we are participating in a webinar on service and logistics with Pitney Bowes.

CONTENT:

* Feature article this month is Kiosk Privacy Is About To Get Far More Complicated. Evan Schuman looks at the healthcare segment and HIPAA considerations.

* On AVIXA is our article on Volta and it’s over a billion views milestone for its EV charging stations

Digital Menu Boards – a big deal announced on the selection of the global provider for digital menu board CMS provider for McDonald’s (worldwide).

NEW GOLD SPONSORS:

Samsung Displays

Peerless-AV (see Volta EV Charging)

AcquireDigital

Star Micronics

Pitney Bowes

WelcomeWare

IDmission

REGULATORY NEWS:

* The U.S. Access Board is releasing its scope of work (aka ANPRM) this month for all types of self-service including Point-Of-Sale. They will be accepting comments and all entities are encouraged to provide comments. Link ( //kioskindustry.org/regulatory-news-ada-kiosk-pos-kiosks-and-ev-charging-update/ ). Earlier they released guidelines for EV Charging to the ball rolling.

RECENT POSTS:

Samsung Displays, Restaurant Technology is now a Gold Sponsor

RFID Reader Technology with incentives for manufacturers

Kiosk Privacy Is About To Get Far More Complicated – Feature

Restaurant Technology – CREATE in Denver 9/19

Kiosk Components – How To Select

Senate Testimony on Accessible Federal Technology & Title III

Telehealth Accessibility Guidelines HHS and DOJ

OS Neutral Payment Devices for OS Agnostic Payment Kiosks

Automated Cocktail Machine Tended Bar Coming to Denver

Will EV Charging Infrastructure Be Ready for EV Charging?

Kiosk Printers – Catalog of Thermal Printers

Digital Signage CMS Platform – Version 7 by 22Miles

Payment Kiosks – Multi-Processor Payment by Datacap & PAX

EV Charging Design Recommendations by U.S. Access Board

No Code Development Platform – For Any O/S – Intuiface

MORE INFORMATION:

For more information contact [email protected] or visit //kioskindustry.org/. Since 1996 for 26 years serving the self-service technology market. For a complete list of verticals visit The Industry Group ( //industrygroup.org/ ).

NEWS SOURCE: Kiosk Association

CREATE Denver Kiosk picks Restaurant Tech
Author: Staff Writer

Craig Keefner is the editor and author for Kiosk Association and kiosk industry. With over 30 years in the industry and experience in large and small kiosk solutions, Craig is widely considered to be an expert in the field. Major kiosk projects for him include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and hundreds of others.

