See you at DSE in Vegas November 17-19 for Digital Signage Expo. We are in booth 617 and looking forward to the show.

In our booth

DSE Events Agenda

Wednesday Nov 16th 1PM – 5PM: Digital Signage Experience Field Tours 5:30PM – 7:30PM DSE Mixer — It will run Nov. 16th at its longtime home, the Hard Rock Cafe on the Las Vegas Strip. As in the past, the event is on the third floor, with a big interior space and a large outside patio overlooking the mayhem on the sidewalk below. The event is free to attend

Thursday Nov 17th 9AM – 9:45AM: Conference Breakouts 10AM – 5PM: EXHIBIT HALL OPEN 10:30AM – 11:30AM: Opening Keynote: Refik Anadol, new media artist 12PM – 1:30PM: Lunch Roundtable Discussions 1:30PM – 3:30PM: Free On-Floor Workshops 4PM – 4:45PM: Conference Breakouts 5PM – 6:30PM: Opening Night Networking Party. [Sponsored by SONY]

Friday November 18th 9AM – 9:45AM: Conference Breakouts 10AM – 5PM: EXHIBIT HALL OPEN 10:30AM – 11:30AM: Keynote: Jason Cothern, SoFi Stadium 12PM – 1PM: Women of Digital Signage Lunch 1:30PM – 3:30PM: Free On-Floor Workshops 4PM – 4:45PM: Conference Breakouts 5PM – 6PM: DSE DIZZIE Awards Ceremony and Reception 6PM – 8PM: Crew Up And Connect Industry Party, LDI Circle Bar + Lounge (North Hall)

Saturday November 19, 2022 9AM – 9:45AM: Conference Breakouts 10AM – 3PM: EXHIBIT HALL OPEN 10:30AM – 11:30AM: Closing Keynote: Naveen Viswanatha, Google 11AM – 6PM: LDI Show Floor Open (North Hall, accessible with DSE registration) 12PM – 3PM: Vertical Markets Networking Meet-ups 6PM: LDI Awards Ceremony (North Hall, accessible with DSE registration)

Sunday November 20, 2022 (DSE exhibit floor is closed) Post-Show Event 10AM – 3PM: LDI Show Floor Open (North Hall, accessible with DSE registration)

Digital Signage Experience (DSE), Live Design International (LDI), and XLIVE are sharing dates in November. Held in separate halls at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), you’ll receive benefits of the three events sharing dates: DSE will be held in Central Halls as its own trade show and conference, but your exhibit hall pass will allow you entry into Live Design International (LDI) and XLIVE (North Halls). Enjoy discounts to conference sessions at LDI and XLIVE: after you register, you’ll receive promotions to use for LDI and XLIVE events and conference.



DSE Participants

Esper — is a Platinum Sponsor

Peerless-AV — Gold Sponsor

Intuiface

Kiosk Manufacturer Association

Samsung — sponsoring the DSE Sixteen-Nine Mixer

Useful Links

Overview

Sponsors – the KMA is an Association Partner

Speakers

Exhibitors — we are in 617

Registration 3-Pack Conference Pass $429 All Access Full Pass – $999 Expo Hall — $99



For more information you can email [email protected]

Contact info — [email protected] or 360-620-0232.

About DSE Digital Signage Experience Tradeshow

DSE has/had been the leading event for the digital signage industry for 15 years. Questex acquired the assets in early 2021, and will build on that legacy as the preeminent event and digital platform for the digital signage industry, showcasing innovations in technology, market applications and creative educational content. The original Digital Signage Expo was very well received albeit under former owner it lost some of its luster in those final years. Poor management is general consensus.

Questex will combine its capabilities and experience as the leading information and events company focused on the experience economy with input from the industry including past sponsors, exhibitors and attendees to deliver an updated and renewed DSE for the industry going forward.

With an increased focus on reaching key end-user markets for digital solutions and experiences, DSE will harness other audiences and platforms in hotels, hospitality, travel, healthcare, entertainment, education, sensors and communications technology and more.