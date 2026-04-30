Passing of Ron Bowers

Last Updated on April 30, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

Ron Bowers of FMA passed away in April 2026. We’ll make entry in our kiosk history

Ron’s value was not just that he had a long, respected career at Frank Mayer. He was part of the foundation of the kiosk industry’s professional identity. As a Kiosk Association and Kiosk Industry Hall of Fame honoree, he belongs in the group of people who helped turn kiosks from scattered vendor projects into a recognized industry with shared standards, relationships, events, history, and advocacy.

Most personally, Ron helped me form the first kiosk association. That means his legacy includes more than client programs, sales wins, and Frank Mayer projects. He helped create the connective tissue of the industry itself: the association, the peer network, the public recognition, and the sense that kiosk and self-service professionals were part of something larger than their individual companies.

A revised tribute line could be:

Ron Bowers was one of the foundational relationship-builders of the kiosk industry. A Hall of Fame member recognized by Kiosk Association and Kiosk Industry, Ron helped Craig Keefner form the first kiosk association and gave generously of his experience, credibility, and encouragement. Through his 35 years at Frank Mayer and his work across retail technology, self-service, and point-of-purchase programs, Ron helped shape not only projects and clients, but the industry community itself.