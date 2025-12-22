This Week its Dunkin Donuts and Five Guys

Helping research companies validate their counts and clients is thankless but its better than mysterious undocumented numbers. Companies like to talk about what they are going to do but rubber hits the road when they do it.

What about kiosks and Dunkin Donuts?

Notes:

Dunkin used to be Aloha and NCR but not anymore. Pretty sure Oracle.

In July 2024 Dunkin hits the 4000 new next gen stores mark

Late 2025 Dunkin Donuts has over 10,000

We estimate kiosks have gone into 3000 of those stores.

Most have two so almost 5000 kiosks?

The Verifone protrusion reminds us of AT&T Bill Pay (out of ADA spec) [see AT&T Bill Pay]

Looks like Acrelec units to us

NextGen stores typically include dedicated pickup counters or areas for mobile and kiosk orders — a key part of decongesting the counter and drive-thru.

Leadership changes at Inspire worth noting. Inspire Brands, parent company of Arby’s, Dunkin’, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Sonic, and Jimmy John’s, has made several key leadership changes to accelerate growth across its portfolio. IPO delayed.

Our figures (3,300 stores & 4,700 kiosks) are plausible estimates based on rollout scale and typical kiosk counts per store.

What About Five Guys and Kiosks?

Notes:

Five Guys has not published any system‑wide numbers or percentages for kiosk‑equipped stores, and there is no clear evidence of a standardized kiosk rollout comparable to what you see at brands like McDonald’s or Taco Bell.

Five Guys focuses much more on online and mobile ordering (via Olo and earlier GoMobo partnerships) than on in‑store self‑order kiosks. https://www.retaildive.com/ex/mobilecommercedaily/five-guys-taps-gomobo-to-launch-mobile-ordering-system

Five Guys’ 2025 disclosures and coverage talk about projected total openings (for example, 46 U.S. franchised and 22 company‑run openings)

Public fact sheets and brand storytelling emphasize nearly 2,000 locations worldwide and continued expansion, but do not introduce a formal “NextGen” label the way Dunkin’ or McDonald’s does

What We Think?

Our best guess is they are running limited pilot right now (we have pictures).

More Resources