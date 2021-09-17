Dunkin Donuts kiosk – Dunkin’ opens first digital-only store in Boston

Dunkin Donuts Kiosk

From Boston.com Sep 2021

All digital

Same # of employees

Contactless pickup

Not a lot of information otherwise

Excerpts:

On Tuesday, Massachusetts-based Dunkin’ will celebrate the grand opening of its very first digital-only store, located at 22 Beacon St. on Beacon Hill. Dubbed “Dunkin’ Digital,” the store, which quietly opened to the public on Aug. 18, only fills orders placed through the Dunkin’ mobile app or at one of its two in-store kiosks. Orders are then available for contactless pickup at a designated area within the restaurant.

From Boston Eater

First Sweetgreen acquires Boston’s robotic restaurant Spyce, with vaguely announced plans to incorporate Spyce technology into Sweetgreen stores, and now Dunkin’ has opened a “Dunkin’ Digital” store that only accepts orders via mobile app or in-store kiosk as the world marches forward and replaces every human interaction with technology. Located at 22 Beacon St. in Boston’s Beacon Hill neighborhood, Dunkin’ Digital (and future Dunkin’ Digitals like it) reportedly has the same number of human employees as a traditional location; they’re just focused on getting orders out faster and more accurately instead of wasting valuable seconds at the register while you change your mind about your order 20 times. After customers place their orders, they can pick up their strawberry frosted doughnuts and such in a contactless designated area of the store.