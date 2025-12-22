Accessibility History – TRACE

And Accessibility Matters Depot e.g. Home Depot

Accessibility Lawsuits Put Self-Checkout Back in the Spotlight

Large retailers are once again being reminded that self-checkout accessibility is not optional.

The Home Depot recently faced legal action tied to the accessibility of its in-store payment and self-checkout systems. The case alleged that certain payment terminals were not independently usable by blind or visually impaired customers, citing the absence of accessible audio output, tactile controls, or consistent assistance processes—issues that fall squarely under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

As part of a class-action settlement, Home Depot agreed to ensure that at least one accessible payment terminal is available in each U.S. store, along with software updates and staff training to better support customers with disabilities. While the settlement did not require an admission of wrongdoing, it reinforces a growing legal consensus: if self-service technology replaces staffed checkout, it must be accessible by default.

Separately—but often confused with accessibility claims—Home Depot was also named in a biometric privacy lawsuit related to alleged facial-recognition use at self-checkout. That case was later dismissed and focused on privacy compliance rather than ADA accessibility.

Why this matters:

For retailers, kiosk operators, and POS deployers, these cases underscore a critical takeaway: accessibility gaps in self-checkout are no longer theoretical risks. Courts and regulators increasingly view inaccessible self-service as a barrier to equal access—particularly when alternative staffed options are limited or removed.

For kiosk designers and deployers, accessibility must be treated as a core system requirement, not a retrofit.

What About The Modern AudioNav NavPad

Yes—Storm Interface’s AudioNav/NavPad accessibility keypads are produced under a license to NCR’s design rights for the keypad enclosure/appearance, including NCR U.S. Design Patent D687,783 and related European design registrations.​

What that means:

The Storm devices implement an audible-tactile navigation keypad (with 3.5 mm audio jack, tactile keys, USB HID/audio), and Storm’s datasheets explicitly state the products are “licensed under NCR’s design rights,” citing the NCR design patent and EU registration.​

This license pertains to NCR’s design IP for the keypad housing/look-and-feel, not to the Trace Center’s EZ Access intellectual property, which is owned/licensed via WARF/Assistra separately. Storm’s products can be and often are used to implement EZ Access-style interfaces, but the NCR license is for the keypad design rights.​

Examples you can verify:

Storm Interface product pages and brochures noting “licensed under NCR’s design rights … NCR U.S. Design Patent D687,783 and European Design Registration 001887290.”​

Storm’s NavPad listings referencing use in ADA audible menu navigation and EZ‑Access implementations

EZ Access Licensing via Assistra

Assistra licenses EZ Access to organizations and certifies their implementations, but it does not publish a complete licensee list. Public references show certifications or adoption by United Airlines, Amtrak, the U.S. Postal Service, and the Department of Homeland Security, indicating those deployments were licensed/certified through Assistra.​

What is publicly documented

United Airlines: Assistra states United’s newer kiosks incorporated EZ Access and received an EZ Access Certification Inspection, describing Assistra’s role in enhancing functionality and certifying the design. This implies a license plus certification for United’s kiosk deployment. 2017​

Amtrak: Assistra’s site notes EZ Access was specified for Amtrak ticketing kiosks, which would require licensing/certification via Assistra. 2017?​

U.S. Postal Service: Industry coverage describing WARF’s exclusive license to Assistra cites USPS self-service kiosks as existing EZ Access deployments, which would be under Assistra’s licensing umbrella.​

Department of Homeland Security: The same coverage cites DHS border passport kiosks as EZ Access deployments, again implying licensing/certification by Assistra.​

How the licensing works

EZ and EZ Access are registered trademarks owned via WARF; the Trace Center notes it partners with Assistra to license, certify, and commercially support EZ Access, directing interested parties to Assistra for licenses and certifications.​

Assistra’s FAQ and pages say all trademarks and licensing rights for EZ Access have been exclusively assigned to Assistra, and that “to be called EZ Access requires both a tactile keypad and a certified implementation,” reflecting licensing tied to certification.

More Accessibility Impact by Vanheiden

“Rethinking Our Approach to Accessibility in the Era of Rapidly Emerging Technologies” (HCII 2024).

Direct answer: The paper argues current accessibility methods won’t scale for new tech, and proposes a complementary, AI-driven “Info-bot + individualized UI generators” approach to deliver near-ubiquitous access without relying on manufacturers to build accessibility in.​

Why change is needed

Digital access is now essential for healthcare, education, work, and daily life, but only a small share of products and websites are accessible, and progress is slowing.​

Even when guidelines like WCAG are met, many users—especially with cognitive, language, learning disabilities or multiple disabilities—remain excluded; mobile apps and XR present additional barriers.​

Limits of today’s approach

The status quo depends on manufacturers to build accessibility and/or support assistive tech via APIs, which many do not or cannot do well; “closed” products block assistive tech entirely.​

Built-in features typically address some disabilities and require higher technical skill, leaving many users unserved.​

Proposed new approach

Info-bot: An open-source, privacy-preserving AI agent that perceives and operates any standard user interface as a typical user would, requiring no cooperation from manufacturers.​

Individual User Interface Generators (IUIGs): Per-user interface layers that transform the Info-bot’s understanding into a tailored interface suited to each person’s abilities and preferences.​

Together, they aim to provide near-universal compatibility across devices, stable and consistent experiences across brands, adaptability over time, and independence from vendor APIs.​

Benefits highlighted

For users: Consistent interfaces across devices, less learning curve, adaptability for changing needs, and better support for cognitive/neurodiverse users.​

For industry: Reduced burden and litigation risk, a safety net for closed products, and broader market reach without deep in-house accessibility expertise.​

For government/society: Simpler regulatory posture focused on outcomes, fewer lawsuits, and expanded participation by people with disabilities.​

Open questions and risks

Technical feasibility and timeline: Core capabilities exist in part, but full “interface understanding” and IUIG breadth will take time.​

Privacy: Early cloud implementations risk data leakage; local, on-device solutions are needed.​

Equity: IUIG availability and affordability must be ensured to avoid replicating current assistive tech gaps.​

Policy and market disruption: Standards may need outcome-based updates; existing accessibility businesses may resist major shifts.​

How to proceed

Use the Info-bot concept throughout the lifecycle: design reviews, pre-release repairs, browser-level delivery, API population, and a runtime “socket” for IUIGs.​

Pursue an incremental path that augments, not replaces, current accessibility until the new approach is mature, with continued community acceptance and safeguards.

​Addrendum Home Depot

1. ADA Accessibility Lawsuit (Payment Terminals)

Home Depot reached a class action settlement over claims that its in-store payment terminals (including self-checkout and cash-back functions) were not accessible to blind or visually impaired customers as required under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The lawsuit alleged the terminals lacked audio output and tactile interfaces needed for independent access.

Home Depot agreed to update or replace software on at least one accessible payment terminal in each U.S. store to provide audio readouts and tactile support, plus manager training to improve accessibility.

The settlement did not require claim filing; improvements will be made as part of the resolution. Top Class Actions+1

2. Facial Recognition/Biometric Privacy Lawsuit

Separately, Home Depot was sued by a customer in Illinois over alleged unauthorized use of facial recognition technology at self-checkout kiosks:

The plaintiff claimed Home Depot’s kiosks were scanning and collecting facial geometry without consent , violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) .

BIPA requires businesses to notify customers and obtain written consent before collecting biometric data — which Home Depot was accused of failing to do.

That case was voluntarily dismissed by the plaintiff in late 2025, without prejudice, meaning it could potentially be refiled or amended. Bloomberg Law

Key Distinctions

✔ The ADA accessibility issue is real and active, involving accessibility of POS & self-checkout interfaces for individuals with visual impairments. Top Class Actions

✖ The facial recognition lawsuit was about privacy/biometric data, not ADA accessibility per se, and that specific suit has since been dismissed. Bloomberg Law